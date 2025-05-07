



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the second term for Washington, Business and the World means

Five members of the Venezuelan opposition were saved from the Argentine Embassy in Caracas and brought to the American soil, more than a year after having taken refuge by the president of the government of Nicols Maduros, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

The aid group to the head of the opposition Mara Corina Machado fled to the embassy in March of last year after mandates were issued for their arrest during a fierce repression against dissent. They understood the director of communications Claudia Macero and Magalli Meda, one of the chief advisers of Machados.

The United States is hosting the successful rescue of all the hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas, Rubio wrote in an article on X Tuesday evening. After a specific operation, all hostages are now safe on American soil.

It is not known how the operation was carried out or if it involved the American security forces.

The United States has intensified maximum pressure on the Maduro regime. President Donald Trump has tightened the sanctions, revoked authorizations so that Western oil companies work and orders a 25% tariff on all imports from countries buying his oil.

The dissidents are all members of the Machados party, Venezuela sale, which has challenged Maduro in recent years, has challenged the presidential election. He was declared victorious despite evidence of fraud.

Maduros' illegitimate regime has undermined Venezuelas institutions, violated human rights and endangered our regional security, said Rubio.

Machado, who lives to hide in Venezuela, in a post on X praised the impeccable and epic operation for the freedom of five heroes of Venezuela.

The Argentinian Ministry of Affairs of Affairs has published a statement renting the successful extraction of opposition personalities on American soil, and thanked Rubio for its leadership and personal commitment to the operation.

The escape seemed to take place while Maduro and other senior officials went to Moscow to attend a parade of the victory day marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The Venezuelan government did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Prohibition to present itself in the elections last July, Machados place on the ticket was taken by the retired diplomat Edmundo Gonzlez. The opposition claimed victory and provided thousands of independent voting voting receipts as proof. The United States, Argentina and several other Latin American countries have recognized Gonzle's victory.

Nevertheless, Maduro was declared the winner by the electoral authority aligned by the government and swore for a third term of six years in January. He launched a fierce repression, with more than 2,000 alleged demonstrators arrested. Machado, barred to leave Venezuela, hid, while Gonzlez fled to Spain in September.

Maduro has ordered diplomats from Argentina and other regional countries to leave Venezuela, and Brazil began to lead the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas.

In December, after a power failure of a month at the embassy, ​​Meda said that it had become a prison. The government blamed the reduction of electricity on an unpaid bill. Another employee, Omar Gonzlez, said at the time: we are under constant surveillance and no one can visit us without authorization.

The local human rights group, Foro Criminal, said that 903 political prisoners were detained in Venezuela, including demonstrators and opposition leaders.

Tensions have increased between Washington and Caracas for the treatment of 252 Venezuelans expelled from the United States in Salvador, where they were imprisoned in the Maximum Safety Prison Prison Complex built to house Gang Salvadoran members.

This story has been modified to specify that Maria Corina Machado lives to hide inside, not outside, in Venezuela.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8d97d379-f2a4-4ecf-a8bf-c67c017cc29e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos