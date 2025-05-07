Many Afghans living in the United States fear being tortured or killed if they are expelledExBulletin





SOYEDYAQOOB Qattali moved to Houston with his family after entering legally in the United States at the end

Switch sayedyaqoob qattali

Houston Sayedyaqob Qattali has spent years helping US forces as a security commander for the Afghan Interior Ministry in the province of Herat. He was caught up there when the Afghan government fell to the Taliban in August 2021 and could not help us evacuate.

“I went to Iran and applied for Brazil, [to get a] Humanitarian visa. It was just the remaining option. Then, after a year, I obtained the visa, humanitarian visa, “said Qattali.

What happened then was an odyssey. From Brazil, he and his family went to Peru, then in Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and finally in Mexico. Most of the time, they worked.

“In all these countries, we have obtained the legal document which [said] We can stay there, “said Qattali.

When they arrived in Mexico in November 2023, Qattali and his family used the CBP One application to request American humanitarian release.

“A part of [the] People they were waiting for one, two, three months, “said Qattali.” And, fortunately, we received an appointment after two days. “”

Qattali and his family entered the United States at the port of entrance to San Ysidro between Tijuana and San Diego. They came to Houston, obtaining the help of reinstalling the organization of veterans based in Houston.

Qattali speaks seven languages. He obtained a job as an apartment leaser, where his linguistic skills allowed him to help other Afghans settle in the community. And he scored his two children in a charter school.

Everything was fine. Then President Trump took office, and one of his first measures was to end the CBP function for the new candidates.

Initially, it was not a problem for Qattali because he and his family were already settled in the United States and had started asking for asylum.

It changed last month.

“Unfortunately,” he said, “we have received an email that you have to leave. We have about seven days. After that, they will charge $ 900 per day.”

Qattali's lawyer told him not to worry, because he is protected by the asylum application process, but he is always afraid for his future.

“I have a threatening letter,” said Qattali. “If I come back, as 100%, they will also kill me and my family.”

Khalil Yarzada, a former interpreter for American and NATO forces, now leads a program with the Houston Arms-based veterans group, who helps the Afghans who helped US forces settle in the United States. Hide Andrew Schneider Legend

Togle legend Andrew Schneider “We don't feel safe”

Even the Afghans who have a legal permanent residence in the United States are concerned about what Trump's policies mean for them.

Muhammad Amiri is a former Pilot's trainee of the Afghan Air Force who found himself blocked in the United Arab Emirates when the Taliban took Kabul.

Amiri has managed to go to the United States on what is known as a special immigrant visa (SIV), a status for which people who fought and worked alongside American forces in Afghanistan are eligible and which can lead to permanent legal status.

Four months ago, Amiri received his green card.

“Words can only express my feeling,” said Amiri. “It was out of my control. I started to cry, and tears arrived, just without any control. And just, I thanked God.”

Amiri has had several jobs since arriving in the United States, he is currently supervisor of security at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and he takes lessons in order to work a job as a computer. He also recently gave himself up.

But the fiancé of Amiri is still in Afghanistan, and until his legal situation is settled, he dares not leave the United States to see her, to fear that he is not allowed to return.

Indeed, he worries, even his green card will not protect him in the current political climate in the United States

“No matter how you got here,” said Amiri. “We do not feel safe, and we do not feel well because now we feel threatened, if they send us back to our country, it will be the same story. [We] feel threatened to be tortured, maybe being killed by [the] Taliban. “”

Ali Zakaria, an immigration lawyer based in West Houston, said that people like Amiri were right to worry.

“As unhappy as it may seem,” said Zakaria, “my first advice to all my clients and my family and my friends is that, if you are not an American citizen, do not speak and do not publish on your social media all that is negative on the current administration. Do not express your opinion.

The end of sustainable reception and temporary protected status

About 200,000 Afghan immigrants and refugees came to the United States after Kabul's fall to the Taliban in August 2021. This includes around 10,000 in the Grand Houston.

Sayedyaqob Qattali was a security commander with the Afghan Interior Ministry in the province of Herat, Afghanistan, before the Afghan government fell to the Taliban in August 2021.

Switch sayedyaqoob qattali

Although some of them have since received green cards or even American citizenship, many have more tenuous legal status, such as humanitarian conditional liberation or temporary protected status (TPS).

TPS is a program that allows individuals from countries where their lives could be in danger due to wars or natural disasters to live legally and work legally in the United States until they are sure for them to return home.

The current TPS for Afghans began in September 2023 and extended until May 20 of this year.

The Afghans who are here on the TP were shocked in April when the interior security secretary Kristi Noem announced that she would not renew protection at her expiration.

After that, all Afghans in the United States as part of the program will be likely to expel towards Afghanistan.

“All those to whom I speak fear that if this protection is revoked, many lives are in danger,” said Khalil Yarzada, a former Afghan translator for us and NATO forces in Afghanistan who became American citizen in February. “Many people will see a target on their backs.”

Shortly after President Trump took up his duties, the State Department closed his office of the Afghan Rafocation Efforts Coordinator (Care) and the program that Care Supervise, the Entring Welcome operation.

The member of the US Congress Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, is the former president of the Chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee and the House's internal security committee.

In March, he and two other Republican representatives sent a joint letter to President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Homeland Security Secretary Noem urged them not to end the sustainable welcome program.

“Such a decision would abandon more than 200,000 allies in wartime and would have lasting consequences for the world credibility of America, military operations and veterans,” wrote McCaul and his colleagues in the Chamber. “The Taliban consider that anyone who has worked with the United States is an enemy. They are chased, detained and executed. More than 3,200 documented murders and disappearances of former Afghan soldiers, interpreters and partners of the US government have already taken place.”

The reasons for the change of policy

Zakaria, Houston’s immigration lawyer, thinks that the president’s motivation to end programs like TPS for Afghans is because of his campaign commitment to adopt mass deportations when he has taken office.

“What is the policy of the Trump administration [is] At the moment, it is to create this mass group which can be expelled, “Zakaria has declared” and a way consists in canceling the legal protocols or the existing legal protections which are in place, and thus make these people illegally here, then expel them. “”

Ali Zakaria is an immigration lawyer based in West Houston. Hide Andrew Schneider Legend

Toggle legend Andrew Schneider

Tricia McLaughlin, Deputy Secretary of Public Affairs in the Department of Internal Security (DHS,) published the following declaration explaining the decision to put an end to the TP for the Afghans:

“Secretary Noem has made the decision to end the TPS for people from Afghanistan because the country's improved security situation and its stabilizing economy no longer prevent them from returning to their country of origin,” McLaughlin wrote. “In addition, termination strengthens national interest and the statutory provision according to which TPS is in fact designed to be temporary.

While Noem maintains that security prospects in Afghanistan have improved, the website of the American State Department lists the travel notice for Afghanistan at the highest risk, level 4: “Do not travel, due to armed conflicts, civil, crime, terrorism and removal. The trip to all regions of Afghanistan is not secure.”

NPR contacted two of the most loyal criticisms of the management of Afghanistan, the member of the McCaul Congress and the Texas Republican Senator, John Cornyn, for their reactions at the end of TP for Afghans.

Cornyn did not respond to the requests for repeated comments. McCaul sent the following declaration:

“Houthis in Yemen on the cartels on our coasts, the Trump administration has decisive measures to eliminate terrorism and make our world safer,” wrote McCaul. “The Taliban, however, made their thirst for remuneration against those who helped the United States cleaning. Until they demonstrate clear behavior changes, I urge the administration to continue to prioritize the security of Afghan men and women who risked their lives to help our troops.”

The last two congresses have adopted a bill called Afghan Adjustment Act, aimed at accelerating the path of the permanent legal status of the Afghans who helped American forces during the war and expanding the admissibility to special immigrant visas (SIV).

The measure died at the end of 2022 and 2024, and the current congress has not yet refreshed the bill.

“Personally, I would like it to happen yesterday,” said Yarzada, who runs the SIV program and allies with combined Arms. “The SIVs have given a large part of their lives, their livelihoods, to be in a place where they are, and I think it is our duty as a American to support them, to give them a fair blow, a good chance of being able to build a life here in the United States, because it is the most American thing that we can do.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/07/nx-s1-5366662/afghanistan-tps-immigration-asylum-seekers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos