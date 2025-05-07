The judge blocks the expulsion theft of Asian migrants to Libya





A federal judge granted a temporary ban order preventing migrants from being sent to Libya or any other third country after immigration lawyers filed an emergency request on Wednesday.

The United States would have planned to send a group of undocumented immigrants to Libya this week.

An American military plane should transport migrants who are from the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos, among other countries, according to the motion.

The complainants are ready to withdraw without any reasonable screening for fear, and even less a fifteen -day window to file a request for reopening from the Immigration Court to contest any negative determination of reasonable fear, according to the request, which was filed before the American district court of Massachusetts.

In one case, lawyers said that in the request, immigration agents and customs application of a South Texas detention center have gathered several detainees in a room. The detainees were informed that they had to sign a document accepting to be expelled in Libya, according to the document. When they refused, they were placed in separate parts, handcuffed and forced to sign the document, says the motion.

The Libyas Provisional Government of National Unity has declared on social networks that it does not coordinate deportations with the United States and that it rejects the use of the country as a destination for immigrants expelled without its knowledge or its consent.

The government categorically denies the existence of any agreement or coordination with it concerning the reception of any expelled migrant from the United States, he said.

He also suggested that certain parallel parts which are not subject to legitimacy could be involved in developments.

Khalifa Haftars Libyan National Army, who controls eastern Libya, said in a statement that she also opposed countries to take migrants expelled because he would violate the sovereignty of the fatherland.

A spokesperson for the State Department said that the agency did not discuss the details of our diplomatic communications with other governments.

The Trump Administration expelled migrants in what experts said they were a passing to weaker countries in strong arms.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month at a cabinet meeting that the United States actively sought other countries to take people.

We work with other countries to say that we want to send you some of the most despicable human beings in your country, said Rubio. Do you do this in favor of us? And further on, the better, so they cannot come back to the other side of the border.

The Trump administration has concluded an agreement of $ 6 million with El Salvador this year to imprison the deportees, he is a member of the Venezuelan gang Tren in Aragua and the Street Gang MS-13. The administration qualified the two gangs foreign terrorist organizations.

Hundreds of people have already been sent to Salvador. Many of them are from Venezuela, and almost all were intended for the maximum security terrorist confinement center, known under its Spanish acronym, Cecot. Human rights groups have criticized the prison conditions in the country, alleging systematic torture, malnutrition and other abuses.

Other countries, such as Costa Rica, have also agreed to serve as a bridge between the United States and migrants, many of which have no criminal record.

Costaist president Rodrigo Chaves said at a press conference in February that the country helped his northern powerful brother.

Libya has long been criticized for its treatment of migrants. The independent research mission on Libya's facts, established by the United Nations Human Rights Council, noted in its 2023 report that it was likely that crimes against humanity be committed against Libyans and migrants across Libya.

The report documented examples of arbitrary detention, murder, torture, rape, slavery, sexual slavery, extrajudicial murder and forced disappearance, confirming their generalized practice in Libya.

A six-year civil war between the rival political factions of the countries ended with a ceasefire in 2020. However, threats to the stability of the regions continued.

