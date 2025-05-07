



American immigration and customs application (ICE) carried out operations in Nashville this week, which led to the arrest of a sentenced sex predator and an alleged member of a gang, but the mayor of the city said that the arrests were not focused on the surest rendering.

The Ministry of Internal Security (DHS) shared the letter from the Democrat mayor of Nashville Freddie Oconnells to the city about ice arrests.

“Our absolute priority is to keep people in safety and was deeply concerned about the fact that what seems to be federal actions make this more difficult,” wrote Oconnell. “Overnight, we understand that US immigration and customs agents have stopped people during application measures in the middle of Tennessee. As we learn more, I want to be clear: no [Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD)] Staff were involved in applying the last night. “”

He added that the Citys police service has no federal immigration authority, and its members are not trained to carry out the application of immigration.

Ice praises the record immigration application during the first 100 days of Trump

The mayor of Nashville, Freddie O'Connell, criticized the ice raids in Nashville, saying that they do not focus on the strengthening of the city and leaves the community fear the interaction of the police. (Getty Images)

Oconnell also said the police service had access to federal immigration databases.

“This type of federal measure of application of the law does not focus on making us safer and leaves people in our community to fear any interaction with the police when there is a crime,” he added. “We will look for the names of the detained people.”

DHS said that the Nashville operation had led to the arrest of a sexual predator for condemned children, an alleged member of the Violent Venezuelan gang Tren from Aragua, an individual found guilty of serious assault and illegal multiple drugs for drugs.

Ice says he expelled 174 Criminal Migrants from Texas, including a man with 39 illegal entries

Ice has made several arrests in Tennessee, including an alleged member of Tren de Aragua and a condemned children's sex predator. (Getty Images)

“The mayor of Nashville should want these illegal criminal extraterrestrials off the American streets,” said DHS on X. “The attacks and demonization of our courageous applications of the law are wrong.

Oconnells Office did not respond to the request for comments from Fox News Digitals.

Ice recently announced that during President Donald Trumps the first 100 days of his second term, the agency has arrested more than 66,000 illegal immigrants and removed more than 65,000.

The Venezuelan government uses Tren of Aragua as Proxy to undermine US public security, reveals FBI assessment

Ice has made several arrests in Tennessee, including a member of Tren de Aragua and a condemned children's sex predator. (Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ice arrested 66,463 illegal immigrants and abolished 65,682, including those accused of threatening public security and national security, according to a press release.

Three out of four arrests of illegal immigrants involved a person accused of having committed a crime, Ice said.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

The total number of arrests of illegal ice immigrants includes 2,288 alleged members of gangs from Tren de Aragua, MS-13, 18th Street and other gangs. Tren de Aragua and MS-13 are now listed as foreign terrorist organizations.

Fox News Digitals Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

