Immigrants in the UK must wait longer before they apply to make permanent residence under the plan as part of the crackdown on foreigners working in the UK.

According to those who are familiar with this problem, measures that have difficulty in applying for an indefinite vacation are expected to appear in the home office immigration white paper.

The UK's political facility was shaken by the injury of the NIGEL FARAGES RIGHTWING POPULIST Reform UK Party. In the British election last week, the ruling Labor Party and conservative opposition parties hit the election.

The Minister of Interior, Ivette Cooper, collects measures packages that labor hope can grasp the level of immigration, which has recorded more than 900,000 records until mid -2023 under the previous Tori government.

Since then, the compatibility of the work and learning paths has already led to a rapid fall of the new arrival number, but the budget liability office is still expected to settle about 340,000 in the medium term than the previous historical average.

Most people who come to England as a limited visa can apply for indefinite vacations even after living in this country for five years. Permanent status opens the way of benefits and citizenship.

The ministers are preparing for some immigrants, such as some immigrants, to extend this period to 10 years. We are also considering more difficult language requirements.

The labor plan will doubles the requirements for immigrants from five to ten years to reflect the policies presented by the Conservative Party on Wednesday, to maintain indefinitely.

Tories will also introduce a binding legal limit for migration annually and exempt all immigration issues from compliance with the Human Rights Law.

To make it more difficult to settle will be a rapid break with the previous British government policy designed to integrate and find the work that is consistent with its skills.

Some scholars argued that if it is more difficult to achieve the right to consensus, more people will maintain an unstable immigration status and make it vulnerable to exploitation without destroying pure migration levels.

A home office spokesman refused to mention the plan to change the conditions for indefinite vacations, but the immigration white paper said that it would make a comprehensive plan to restore the order for our immigration system.

Other measures in the white paper are expected to be more difficult for international students to get a job if they stay in the UK after graduation.

There will also be a clamp down on close connection between abuse of nursing visas and access to visas and measures taken to train British workers.

