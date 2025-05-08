



The next meeting in Switzerland between the American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and his Chinese counterpart was requested by the Trump administration, Chinese officials announced on Wednesday.

China will enter the “firmly” talks of American pricing increases, and willing to participate solely in a dialogue “based on equality, respect and mutual benefits”, wrote the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

“To put China pressure or force in any way that it simply does not just work,” wrote Lin. “We will resolutely protect our legitimate interests and maintain international equity and justice.”

The post shows that China trying to set the tone before high issues negotiations that could help resolve the price war launched by President Donald Trump.

But Trump seemed to compete with the characterization of China.

“They said we had initiated? Well, I think they should go back and study their files, ok?” Trump told the White House later on Wednesday.

He did not answer a question of whether he was still convinced that an agreement with China could be concluded.

When asked what he expected to get out of the meeting in Europe, Trump said, “We will see … We lose a dollars Billion a year, now we don't lose anything, you know? This is the way I look at him.”

The reception of the reception insisted that he had the upper hand against Lachina, arguing that the customers of BeijingedsameRican for his exports, or risks the economic collapse.

One of the largest trade partners in America, China is currently faced with a 145% covered rate rate on goods for the United States.

But China has repeatedly denied that it has proactively contacted the Trump administration to offer commercial negotiations. Instead, Chinese officials recently said the country was asking the Trump administration openings.

Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, answers questions from journalists. China reacted angry at the prices imposed by the United States against the People's Republic.

Johannes NEUDECKER | Photo alliance | Getty images

The White House did not immediately respond to the request for CNBC comments on the message from Beijing.

Bessent's trade representative and the United States Jamieson Greer both announced Tuesday evening in their offices that they would meet their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland this weekend.

“Negotiations will start on Saturday,” said Bessent in the testimony to the Chamber's Financial Services Committee on Wednesday morning.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng, the highest official of economic and commercial issues in China-US, will meet Besse in Geneva.

Trump's most fellow sales advisor on China and his most ardent prices defender Peter Navarro will not attend talks.

