Real identifiers are now necessary in United States airports for domestic travel





On Wednesday, American travelers flying in the country are required to show a real identity document at the airport control points. The deadline of May 7 so that the Americans go to identification in accordance with the federal government intervene after more than 20 years late. Real IDs will also have to enter certain federal facilities.

Despite the new security requirement, it was dealing as usual in many airports on Wednesday, some airport websites reporting waiting times for the security control points for a few minutes. The Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport website, for example, has shown waiting times ranging from 5 to 16 minutes.

At Chicago O'Hare Airport, waiting times were actually lower than usual. Jim Spriggs, Federal Director of TSA Security for Illinois, said that 90% of O'Hare travelers were prepared for the deadline for identification.

ASA employees at Newark Airport said they were pleasantly surprised by the way passengers were prepared. New Jersey airport travelers have experienced serious delays in recent days due to a mixture of air traffic controller and staff shortage problems.

At New York Laguardia Airport, all travelers did not yet have their real identity document, although some remember bringing their passports, which is another form of acceptable identification for control points.

“I hope it's really fast and easy,” a woman told Laguardia at CBS New York. “But I will say that I was really happy to have brought my passport during this trip because we return home.”

Another traveler made his way from New York to Myrtle Beach, in South Carolina. “I want us to probably have chosen another day to travel, because it could be a little more difficult for everyone, but we will be fine,” he said.

The ASD has additional personnel at hand at airports on Wednesday to help travelers and explain the differences between acceptable forms of identity. Agents use a secondary process to confirm the identity of travelers without real ID, passport or other form of compliant identification.

However, the officials advised travelers to arrive at least three hours before an inner flight, especially if they do not have a real identity document. People without real identity documents can still fly, although they can face additional security obstacles.

The agency said it saw around 81% real identity compliance in airports. According to an analysis of CBS News from April, at least 17 states were less than 50% in accordance with the law.

Those without real IDs can always apply

Although identity cards are necessary for domestic plane trips from Wednesday, officials stressed that May 7 is not the last day that Americans can get a real identity document.

“The vast majority of people do not need a real identity document before Wednesday,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told CBS News Chicago.

Despite this, the offices of the government government which issues driving licenses and state identity documents have experienced a significant increase in real identity demand, some extending their office hours to meet the tips of requests.

In the weeks preceding the new identification requirement, state driving license agencies across the country saw traveler lines gathered outside to secure their real identity document, which has a star marking at the upper right of the map.

CBS News captured long waiting times at the Real ID SuperCentry in downtown Chicago and DMV in Pomona, California, where the lines served around the block.

People who do not fly until later in the year can wait to make an appointment. Air travelers are also allowed to provide another form of identification, such as a passport, to pass security control points, according to the ASD.

A list of alternative identification forms that will be accepted at the security checkpoints can be found on the TSA website here.

Five states – Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Vermont – also emit what is called an improved driving license (EDL), or improved ID. This is considered an acceptable alternative to a real identity card.

Look for scams

The Better Business Office warns people who have not yet asked for a real identity document to keep an eye on the scams, while fraudsters seek to exploit the confusion around the request process.

Keep in mind that the only way to request a real or improved identity document is to visit the DMV in person after making an appointment. Remember that the DMV will never contact SMS, social media, email or telephone to request personal information, Pauleen's CBS News Minnesota recently reported.

“Experts say that if you experience it, it's probably a scam,” she said.

– Cassandra Guathier de CBS News, Mabel Kabani, Kris Van Cleave and Maddy Wierus contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More CBS News

Mary Cunningham

Mary Cunningham is a journalist for CBS Moneywatch. Before joining the company and vertical finance, she worked at “60 minutes”, CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News associate program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/real-id-airport-travel-requirements-may-7-tsa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos