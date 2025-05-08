A British official has continued to discuss the trade agreement, as Washington's land | International trade





The UK's senior trade negotiation team landed in Washington, where dialogue between the two countries is gathering pace.

Public officials in the Business and Trade Ministry are in most of the United States this week and attempted to sign a contract before the British -EU summit planned on May 19.

Downing Street did not report that the contract could be concluded early this week, but government sources recently announced that Donald Trumps, Donald Trumps, proved that the announcement of the tariffs on the film industry was considerable.

One person briefly explained the talks. But the reality is that the Trump administration continues to change the goal when the Trump administration is presenting this week's movie tariff.

The other is that Trump has been very severe from the Downing Street for 100% tariffs on movies produced in foreign countries that can have a big impact on the British film industry.

British officials said they aimed to be a tariff in a narrow range in order to agree on transactions before official negotiations with the EU on a separate European contract. A week ago, the draft transactions delivered to the United States have reduced tariffs on the exports of British steel, aluminum and automobiles, which would have been reduced in return for a low proportion of digital service tax paid by a small number of large US technology companies.

The Guardian said last week that the Trump administration made trade negotiations with the United Kingdom as a low rank priority behind a series of Asian countries. British officials said they could continue their conversation with the US opponent, describing the trump administration's approach.

Officials of the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Trade, hoped to reach Washington this week and reached an agreement on two outstanding problems, pharmaceuticals and films.

Trump said it will impose tariffs on both the mainstream of the British economy.

This week, the US president said that the US film industry is killing a very fast death by the incentives that other countries proposed to attract American filmmakers. The UK provides producers with generous slogans on company taxes, helping to find a project to support industries with about 2 billion people, and major American films such as Barbie have recently been filmed in the UK.

Trump also said it plans to disclose tariffs on importing pharmaceutical products in the next two weeks. The UK exported 6.5 billion minutes to the United States last year.

The prime minister, Keir Starmer, has prioritized that civil servants are prioritized in signing a separate contract with the EU and to reduce food production standards to enable more trade in US agricultural products.

Officials are racing to sign a US contract before the planned UK -EU summit, where both sides will present their official negotiation positions. The leaked documents published on Wednesday are far from the request for the youth mobility system, and the UK requires that the number of visas issued in accordance with this system must be restricted and the dependents must be excluded.

The EU Ambassador met on Wednesday to discuss the progress of the contract in Brussels. One diplomat said: the negotiations are going well, and the atmosphere is still good, but it's a little early to see a bold movement.

This week, STARMER also signed a contract with India after Delhi asked to pay national insurance premiums from workers who transferred from the company to the UK.

Anxiety caused anxiety in the home office and heard in advance with the secretary -general YVETE COOPER.

He was also accused of Kemi Badenoch, who was accused of bringing a two -tier tax system. But the Tory leader refused to report that she agreed to the same concession when she was a business minister.

The prime minister defended this contract on Wednesday and told PMQS's MPS that it was a big victory in the UK. Other senior tories said other seniors, including Steve Baker, Oliver Dowen, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, praised the contract, and the latter said it was exactly what Brexit promised.

British officials say the Labor Party has been on the table for many years, but was previously surprised to sign a contract that was rejected by the conservative government.

It is understood that economic scholars have recently decided to sign a deal with India, even if they do not include many UK demands, such as increased access to services.

One source said that this approach is to obtain less ambitious agreement and use it to build more complete economic partnerships over the next few years.

