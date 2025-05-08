Denmark to invoke an American envoy on the report of the Greenland espionage directive | Greenland





Denmark said it would summon the American ambassador to Copenhagen to respond to information that US intelligence agencies have been ordered to increase espionage in Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lkke Rasmussen said on Wednesday that he was concerned about the Wall Street Journal report, telling the Ritzau news agency: that worries me a lot, because we are not spying up with friends.

Speaking on his way to a meeting in Warsaw, he added: I cannot know if it is true because it is in a newspaper. But that does not seem to be strongly rejected by those who are expressed. Who worries me.

High civil servants working under Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, published the instruction to agency leaders in an accent message, reported the newspaper.

These messages usually help define intelligence priorities and direct resources and attention to high interest targets.

The Central Intelligence Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency were all included in the message. He told the chiefs to study the Groenlands independence movement and attitudes with regard to American efforts to extract resources on the island, according to the newspaper, citing two familiar anonymous officials with the issue.

Chevronned intelligence agents say that the Arctic Island of around 56,000 inhabitants was not historically the target of the American espionage activity.

This decision will further alarm Denmark, an American member of the ally and NATO, who has repeatedly promised that the island is not available for sale or annexation. The country plans to spend $ 1.5 billion to protect Greenland, which has an autonomous status under the constitutional monarchy of Denmarks.

Trump, who has reflected since his first presidency on the possibility of having Greenland, refused to exclude the seizure of the territory of 836,000 km2 by force in an interview with NBC which was broadcast last weekend.

I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but I don't exclude anything, he said. We need Greenland very badly. Greenland is a very small quantity of people, who take care of treating them, and cherishing them, and all this. But we need it for international security.

The comments renewed a wish that the president made in an address to a joint session of the congress in March, when he said: in one way or another, would obtain it.

The newspaper quoted a spokesperson for the National Security Council, James Hewitt, saying: the president was very clear that the United States is concerned about the security of Greenland and the Arctic. He refused to comment on the change in intelligence concentration on the island.

Gabbard has published a statement saying that the newspaper should be ashamed to help the actors of the deep state who seek to undermine the president by politicizing and by disclosing classified information.

The Embassy of Denmarks in Washington did not comment.

The intelligence messages follow a visit to Greenland in March by the American vice-president, JD Vance; The then national security advisor Mike Waltz; And Chris Wright, the energy secretary, who was fiercely condemned by Danish leaders and local politicians in Greenland.

Put Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmarks, said the visit exerted completely unacceptable pressure on Greenland, Greenlandic politicians and the Green Population.

She added: President Trump is serious. He wants Greenland.

This article was modified on May 7, 2025 to specify that Greenland includes 836,000 miles m², not square feet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/07/greenland-spying-surveillance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos