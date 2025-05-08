M & S, Harrods and Co-op Attacks expose the UK's cyber security risk.





Wednesday, May 7, 2025 10:32 am

Linked in Linked in Linked in Facebook X on Facebook Sharing Facebook, Linked in Linked in Linked in Linked in -in -App Whatsapp Whatsapp WhatsApp WhatsApp WhatsApp Whatsapped email AI and Talent Crunch UK businesses are exposed to cyber attacks.

Recent cyber attacks on recent cyber attacks against British retailers, including M & S, Harrods and CO-OP, are increasingly concerned about preparing for cyber security by UK companies.

According to the latest CISCO's latest index announced on Wednesday, only 4 %of British companies are ready to defend today's complex cyber threats.

According to the report, 83 %of the British organizations are struggling due to the lack of skilled cyber security experts, and as the threat level increases, many important security roles remain.

Martin Lee, the leader of Cisco Talos, told City AM, “Bad people are looking for the way.

“They have tools, have business models, and know how to make money.”

According to a 2024 report by the NCSC (National Cyber ​​Security Center) in the UK, the Ransomware Group has adopted more aggressive robbery tactics and is increasingly focusing on AI attacks.

Recently, events in M ​​& S, Co-OP, and Harrods reflect the extensive increase in attacks on UK retailers, logistics and financial companies as reports on phishing, ransomware and supply chain compromises are gradually becoming.

Earlier this year, PWC warned that the reactivity posture could no longer last in the AI ​​era as the division between companies that actively invested in cyber security and those who did not do so.

AI surpasses cyber security supervision.

Although 92 % of the British organizations have already used AI in some forms, they detect and respond to various malware, but more than 78 % of the AI ​​have had security incidents last year.

Nevertheless, 65 %of the IT teams said that there was little visibility in using employees of unlawful AI tools.

“People like shiny new technologies and move faster than policies,” Lee said. “We are looking at the employees put the confidential company data into the AI ​​system without understanding where the data is going.”

Gartner's recent studies support this trend, pointing out that more than 40 % of employees in large companies use Genai tools every day and often use them without official recognition or supervision.

Read more, the Cyber ​​Blind Spot in the UK is on SMB.

LEE warned that AI could help to automate security monitoring and accelerate threat detection, but still skilled experts should overse the implementation.

“AI is a multiplier of power,” he said. But people must commit range, implement, and manage.

Lack of technology interferes with response

The lack of talent is solving the problem, and almost half of the British companies have played more than 10 public cyber security.

In addition, only 45 %of the IT budget assigns more than 10 %of the IT budget to cyber defense, which has plummeted from 54 %last year.

“We didn't have enough cyber experts and never do that,” Lee said.

“So let's use our people for things that machines can't do, such as AI's simple work, responding to complex events and making strategic decisions.”

The report also caused more and more problems related to security complexity, depending on the security tools with more than 10 connections in more than two -thirds of the business.

This fragmentation can interfere with the response time and increase the risk of missing threats.

Lee advised companies to focus on strengthening basic defense.

“The biggest advice I can give to business is to get the basics properly.” “Cyber ​​criminals are looking for the easiest path. And if they are better prepared, they go to others.”

This problem does not stop in England. Lee said, “Cyber ​​security is a global problem. Threats do not respect national boundaries.”

More Reading M & S violations expose the security risk of the retail sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/ms-harrods-and-co-op-attacks-expose-uks-growing-cybersecurity-risks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos