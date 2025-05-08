



Beijing (AP) China has announced a barrier of measures intended to counter its economy of US President Donald Trumps Trade War, while the two parties prepared for talks later this week.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Beijing and other senior financial officials described the plans on Wednesday to reduce interest rates and reduce bank reserve requirements to help release more loans for loans. They also said that the government would increase the amount of money available for factory upgrades and other innovations and for care for the elderly and other service companies.

Watch Live: the president of the Fed Powell holds a press conference after the interest rate decision

Trump's prices, up to 145% on imports from China, began to wreak havoc on its economy dependent on export at a time when it is already under the pressure of prolonged slowdown in the real estate sector. China retaliated with pricing increases up to 125% on American products and has stopped buying most American agricultural products.

Later on Tuesday, China and the United States announced plans for talks between the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the commercial representative of the United States Jamieson Greer and the Chinese Vice-Minister He Lifeng later this week in Geneva, Switzerland.

The agreement to speak comes at a time when the two parties remained cattle, at least in public, not to compromise the prices.

The United States has recently expressed the desire to negotiate with China. This meeting takes place at the request of the American party, “the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, told journalists in Beijing.

Watch Live: The Treasury Secretary, Bessent, testifies to the international financial system in the midst of commercial wars

Any form of pressure or coercion against China will not work, Lin said. China will firmly protect its legitimate interests and maintain international equity and justice. Please listen to specific details of the dialogue.

By softening credit, Chinese leaders provide a political stamp to exporters while Beijing is preparing for talks, the Anz Research economists said in a report.

The authorities are ready to have prolonged negotiations and a strong position against protectionism, according to the report.

American and Chinese economies have shown signs of tension, after an activity of activity while businesses and consumers rushed to beat the price increases.

Read more: China says it is open to commercial talks, but high prices remain an obstacle

Meetings in Switzerland could offer both parties the opportunity to compose the current prohibitive rate level, which Bessent has described as unsustainable, while working on an agreement. But the process is likely to take time.

A sustainable resolution remains elusive, in our opinion, given the wide range of problems in the bilateral relationship, said Morgan Stanley in a comment.

The US economy contracted 0.3% in January-March. The Chinese economy increased at an annual rate of 5.4% in the first quarter of the year, while factories increased production to fill a peak in orders. But economists question the validity of statistics, and more recent reports show a deterioration in new export orders and the feeling of companies.

Among the support measures announced Wednesday by China:

The Governor of Banque Populaire de China, Pan Gongsheng, said that the China's resettlement rate, the rate on the deposits of commercial banks to the central bank, was reduced to 1.4% against 1.5%. The PBOC loan rate to commercial banks was reduced by 0.25 percentage points to 1.5%. The reserve ratio required, or part of the funds that banks must hold in their reserves, have been reduced by 0.5%. Pan said it would release 1 Yuan Billion ($ 137.6 billion) in additional cash. The central bank has also reduced interest rates on housing loans over five years.

The financial markets were in shock because the two largest economies in the world remained involved in the commercial impasse.

The news of the additional increase in the economy and markets, as well as the plans for the commercial negotiations of China-United States, initially increased the share price in Hong Kong and Shanghai early on Wednesday. Shanghai's reference composite index was built on these earnings, but the rally was in Hong Kong.

A key factor causing the economy is the lack of demand from consumers and businesses, and the relaxation of loan conditions will not necessarily change that Julian Evans-Pritchard of the capital economy said in a report, adding that today's movements do not replace the expansion of financial support.

Support PBS News Hour

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/china-agrees-to-trade-talks-with-the-u-s-and-rolls-out-more-stimulus-as-tariffs-hit-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos