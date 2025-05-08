Prices force the American bicycle company to stop imports from China





The Kamler family, owner of Fairfield, Kent International, based in New Jersey, has been in the bicycle sector for four generations.

“When I joined the company in 1972, we had six employees, including my parents and myself,” Kent International CEO, Arnold Kamler, told CBS News. “And for a few months, we had more than 200 employees.”

Arnold took Kent International from his father. Now his son, Scott Kamler, is CEO. They sell about two million bikes a year in the United States and are one of the largest suppliers in Walmart. But President Trump's plan for prices is to throw a key in their American dream.

About 90% of Kent bikes are imported from China. The others are assembled in the United States in their Southern Carolina factory with parts of Asia. Kent paid 25% of rates on bikes and bicycle parts from China since the first Trump administration. But under the prices implemented by Mr. Trump last month, a recent shipment which was delayed and arrived during the new price period forced the company to pay 181.47% combined in import rights and prices.

During the period from one month from March 20 to April 20, Kent Bikes paid $ 3.1 million in tariffs alone.

According to new prices, a bicycle wheel imported from China which has already cost between $ 10 and $ 12 increased to around $ 30, according to Arnold.

He says it makes him feel “really bad” and “angry”.

“China does not pay these prices,” said Arnold. “We have an account with American customs where they automatically deduce once a month, import rights, from our account. And therefore, it is not only a right of importation, but these prices are deducted.”

The company has canceled its new orders from China for April and it does not intend to place new orders in May.

Even if the prices against China are reduced by the Trump administration, dozens of other countries are faced with new prices. So trying to find other foreign sellers seems futile.

“We had already moved part of our company, almost half of our activities, to several of the countries on this list,” said Kamler. “And we come out of China and now we are always criticized. It's just unfair.”

Arnold indicates that the manufacture and complete assembly of their bikes in the United States are not financially tenable from a cost perspective.

“I can't even calculate this top,” said Kamler about what he thinks that a bike would cost to produce here. “I'm just going to tell you a quick story. There was a business that came to us a few years ago. They wanted to handle for us. Now we used to win our own handlebars for about one dollar and half, and we saved money by buying it in Asia. And this company took three months to give me the quote for a simple BMX BMX. “Well, there is a lot of work.

More CBS News

Tom Hanson

Tom Hanson is a national investigative correspondent for CBS News and Stations. Its in -depth reports are broadcast on all platforms and programs. He is a member of the CBS News and Medical Stations Unit, Health and Wellness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tariffs-u-s-bicycle-company-kent-international-halts-imports-from-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos