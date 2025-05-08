



Denmark Minister of Affairs said he will call the American ambassador to fight against which Washington spy agencies were invited to focus on Greenland in the midst of Donald Trump's threats to take control of the island.

“It worries me a lot because we are not sponsored about friends,” said Lars Lkke Rasmussen, responding to the Wall Street Journal report.

According to the newspaper, American spy agencies were invited to concentrate efforts on the independence movement of the semi-autonomous country and the American objectives to extract mineral resources.

The director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused the newspaper of attempts to “undermine” President Trump by politicizing and by disclosing classified information “.

While not denying the report, she accused the newspaper of “breaking the law and undermining the security and democracy of our nation”.

Rasmussen, who attended a meeting of EU ministers in Warsaw, said the report was “somewhat disturbing”.

“We are going to call the American acting ambassador for a discussion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to see if we can confirm this information,” said Rasmussen.

“It does not seem to be strongly rejected by those who express themselves. It worries me.”

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) refused to comment on the article, but told the Danish media that he had “naturally” took note of us in interest in Greenland.

Based on the international interest in Greenland in general, the agency said that there was a threat of increased spying against it and Denmark.

President Trump has repeatedly promised to take control of Greenland, which recently declared to NBC News on Sunday that he had not excluded a military force to grasp the Arctic island.

“I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but I don't exclude anything,” he said. “We need Greenland very badly. Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we will take care of, and we will cherish them, and all of this. But we need it for international security.”

During a speech at Congress in March, Trump told us that the legislators “in one way or another, we will get it”.

Danish officials also sentenced a visit to Greenland by vice-president JD Vance in March.

Danish Prime Minister puts Frederiksen said that the visit of a remote American military base “a completely unacceptable pressure on Greenland, the Greenlanders politicians and the Green Population”.

Former President Joe Biden, addressing BBC News in his first interview since his departure in January, sentenced Trump calls to the United States to take over the Panama Canal, to acquire Greenland and to make Canada on the 51st state.

“What's going on here? What president never speaks like that? It is not who we are,” Biden told Nick Robinson of the BBC.

“We are a question of freedom, democracy, opportunities, no confiscation.”

Greenland, the largest island in the world, has been controlled by Denmark for about 300 years. The island governs its own internal affairs, but decisions of foreign and defense policy are taken in Copenhagen.

The United States has long been in interest in security on the island. There has been a military base since the Second World War, and Trump could also be interested in the minerals of rare earths that could be extracted.

Surveys show that the vast majority of Greenlanders want to become independent of Denmark but do not want to be part of the United States.

