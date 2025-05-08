



Manjari Chatterjee Miller is the main member of India, Pakistan and South Asia at the Council of Foreign Relations, and professor of international relations and president of Munk in world India at the Mongk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, University of Toronto.

More of our experts

India military strikes through Pakistan today were not surprising. An answer was widely expected following the murder of twenty-six tourists during an attack on April 22 at the cashmere administered by the Indians claimed by a terrorist group based in Pakistan. The government of Narendra Modi has undergone intense pressure from the media and Indian citizens to respond. But the military exchange and the level of rhetoric on both sides are different this time. This raises concerns that tensions could go beyond the last major escalation in 2019, which followed the bombing of a bus full of Indian paramilitary soldiers in Pulwama, in cashmere.

More on:

India

Pakistan

American-Indian relations

The resistance front (TRF) claimed the responsibility of the two attacks. TRF is an indicator of Lashkar-E-Taiba, an Islamist terrorist group whose head office would have been supported by Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence Agency which appears on the list of foreign terrorist organizations in the United States. The 2019 Indian response was a reprisal strike on a terrorist training complex in Balakot, Pakistan.

A change in response from the India

Despite the TRF targeting Indian civilians in this series of attacks, and massive pressure on the Modi government to retaliate, India took two weeks to respond. This suggests that Indian decision -makers carefully envisaged all the options to avoid a debacle, as well as the preparation of climbing risks.

Balakot's strikes in 2019 had not been a clear victory for India. India said that a large number of activists had been killed, but Pakistan challenged estimates by the Victims of the India. In addition, an Indian pilot was shot down and captured on Pakistani territory. Balakot did not lead to a new escalation because the two parties claimed the victory, and the Indian pilot was unscathed and returned to India in the forty-eight hours.

More of our experts

This time, the Indian government issued civil defense warnings before strikes, ordering states and provinces to carry out simulated exercises, implement emergency measures and operationalize the warnings of air raids. The strikes, when they came, were much wider than in 2019, they were carried out against nine sites in Pakistan which, according to the Indian government, were associated with terrorist camps and infrastructure. Pakistan reported more than twenty people from the Indian strikes, while Indian officials have reported at least twelve killed by Pakistani bombings.

Perhaps even more important, reprisal attacks have shown that the Indian government would not hesitate to respond to terrorist attacks against its soil using conventional forces. That is to say, the possible threat of the use of low-yield nuclear weapons by Pakistan will not be dissuasive. And India will not spend time trying to convince the international community that Pakistan was behind the attack after a previous terrorist attack in 2016 in Pathankot, India invited Pakistani investigators to conduct joint investigations.

More on:

India

Pakistan

American-Indian relations

Rhetoric responsible for religion

There is also a religious shade to the events which were taking place which were absent in 2019. Although Lashkar-E-Taiba and other outfits of those are known Islamist terrorist groups, this time, religious symbolism was present in the rhetoric of the two governments.

A week before attacks near Pahalgam, General Syed Asim Munnir, head of the Pakistan army, addressed the cadets during a graduation ceremony and alluded to the theory of the two nations. It is a religious nationalist concept dating from the front-1947 which claimed that the Indian subcontinent could never emerge from British colonial domination as a unified country because it included two entirely distinct nations, a Hindu and a Muslim. This religious nationalism was the founding framework of Pakistan. Minding even called cashmere, a Muslim majority which was violently separated between India and Pakistan in 1947, the Pakistani jugular vein, or essential to the very existence of Pakistan a concept considered by India as very inflammatory.

For its part, the Indian government named today strikes Operation Sindoor. The name is remarkable because Sindoor is a bright red powder which is carried by Hindu women in their hair as a marriage symbol. Many Hindu victims during the April 22 attack, including a naval officer, were honeymoon in Pahalgam. After the strikes, the Indian Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, posted on X, Victory to Mother India. His invocation from India as a mother goddess is rooted in Hindu beliefs and mythology.

The American dilemma

The crisis taking place in the subcontinent poses major challenges for American decision-makers. Before strikes, administration Donald Trump sent mixed messages to his response. President Trump expressed condolences after terrorist attacks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for de-escalation a few days ago, while defense secretary Pete Hegseth said that the United States was joined to India and supported his right to defend himself.

Until now, there has been no conviction of the administration strikes that President Trump has described growing tensions as shame, while Chamber President Mike Johnson said the United States supports India in its fight against terrorism. For his part, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called Secretary Rubio shortly after the Sindoor operation took place, stressing the importance of the India relationship with the United States.

If the United States government was to be considered a little favorable to India or interfere in any way whatsoever in cashmere, it would be a serious setback for the American-Indian partnership. But the risk of climbing between two nuclear weapons neighbors is also real.

The American relationship with Pakistan is a historic hollow, which gives it a lever effect limited to the country. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how China will react and to what extent it will publicly support Pakistan what it will do in private, it is to assume that China itself worries about the threat of Islamist groups. The Trump administration must now take into account the incentives it can offer to the two countries if the conflict degenerates more. A war in South Asia, whether at low level or at high level, would be very detrimental to American interests.

This work represents the opinions and opinions only of the author. The Council for Foreign Relations is an independent and non -partisan membership organization, Think Tank and Publisher, and does not take any institutional posts on politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cfr.org/expert-brief/india-pakistan-conflict-united-states-needs-tread-carefully The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos