Trump has announced that he will agree with trade with England. Sky News understand | US news





Donald Trump will announce that the United States will agree with trade with the United Kingdom, and Sky News understands.

Government sources told SKY's political editor -in -chief Sam Coates that the initial report on New York Times' contract was accurate.

Coates says he understands the “head of the term” contract, and essentially, it has been agreed to be agreed to a “real” stage for the entire transaction.

Three sources familiar with the reported plan were previously told to the New York Times that the United States and the United States would agree with trade transactions on Thursday, to the New York Times.

Immediately after the report, the value of the British pound rose 0.4% from the US dollar.

President Trump was teased that he would announce major trade transactions at the elliptical office at 10 am at 10 am local time without specifying the country he had previously agreed.

He wrote about his truth social platform on Wednesday and said that the press conference, which announced the contract, will be held with the “representative of a large and respected country.”

He did not provide more details, but the announcement would be “the first of many things.”

The White House spokesman refused to mention the New York Times report.

Since the US president announced the “liberation day” tariffs on both US designated competitors and allies on April 2, Trump officials are involved in meetings with trade partners.

President Trump imposed a 10%tariff in most countries, including the UK during the presentation, and the “interaction” tariff rate of many trading partners was high.

But these mutual tariffs were later suspended for 90 days.

The UK was not a country where mutual tariffs increased because they imported more imports from the United States than exports.

But the United Kingdom was still affected by 25%tariffs on all cars and all steel and aluminum imports.

A UK official said on Tuesday that the two countries made good progress in trade transactions that could have low tariffs on steel and cars.

Trump said the same day and the best administrative officials will accept some people by reviewing potential trade transactions with other countries for the next two weeks.

Last week he said there was a “potential” trade deal with India, Korea and Japan.

Coates asked how SKY NEWS's breakfast program and STARMER on the UK -EU summit on May 19 were to balance the relationship between the United States and the EU. “I think Keir Starmer is politically helpful to get a major point in trade trading in the United States, which we saw with the EU.

If coates occur in different ways, President Trump said in a negotiations with the EU, “Tremendously”, “British trade contracts”, “change the queue, put it back to the queue, return more,” “It is always dangerous.”

We and Chinese officials discussed the trade war.

Since Trump took office in January, the United States and China have been in war war.

The Trump administration has raised tariffs on Chinese products to 145%, and Beijing has responded with a 125%charge in recent weeks.

Scott Bessent, the Treasury Minister and the US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, will meet Chinese in Switzerland and discuss trade wars.

China has made the strengthening of tariffs as a requirement for trade negotiations, which helps the meeting to establish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/trump-set-to-announce-us-will-agree-trade-deal-with-uk-reports-13363630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

