These American airlines have ranked the highest (and lowest) customer satisfaction for 2025





A new survey ranked Southwest Airlines N ° 1 for the satisfaction of passengers in the economy or the basic economical class. The Delta airlines have been classified as high in satisfaction within the class of high -end economic rates. The results were published in a recent report which studied more than 10,000 air passengers.

Airline passengers spoke and they have appointed airlines that offer the greatest customer satisfaction before the busy summer travel season.

JetBlue, Delta Air Lines and Southwest, each ranked the highest in global customer satisfaction in the recently published JD Power 2025 North America Airline.

Southwest Airlines maintained its first ranking in the economic category for the fourth consecutive year. This could change in the future, because the investigation does not take into account the controversial decision of Southwest to put an end to its free plaid bags, which led certain passengers to express their disappointment towards the carrier on social networks.

After Southwest, JetBlue and Delta also ranked strongly for their basic economic or economic offers, completing the first three. Conversely, in the economical category, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Westjet, Air Canada and American Airlines have ranked in the last five.

For passengers in premium cabins, JetBlue ranked as the highest in the first class or business class category, followed by Delta and Alaska. In Premium Economy, the first place was rewarded in Deltas Comfort +, which offers free wine, beer, premium snacks and an additional leg space. JetBlue and Alaska also ranked among the first three for Premium Economy.

The study was based on responses of more than 10,000 passengers from airlines who had stolen with one of the airlines in the last month following participation in the survey. The responses were collected between March 2024 and March 2025, and the survey has a rating scale to measure various measures such as staff, level of confidence and the value of their experience.

Throughout our one -year study period, we found a slight drop in the price of tickets and the volume of passengers, which helped maintain the overall levels of passenger satisfaction, said Michael Taylor, main director of JD Power, in a Travel + Leisure press release. Airlines will probably have a more difficult year this year, economically, but the key to their longer -term success will be how they manage the winds well economic without compromising the customer experience.

The survey revealed that less than 10% of the passengers interviewed in fact had a problem with their flight, but those who reported flight delays as a number one problem.

