Trump names Daniel Rosen for the American minnesota lawyer





President Donald Trump appointed Minneapolis lawyer Daniel Rosen, to be the next American lawyer for Minnesota.

Rosen, who was one of the three candidates recommended for the position by the Minnesotas Republican Delegation, will have to be confirmed by the Senate.

I am honored to be nominated and I look forward to the confirmation process, Rosen on MPR News told phone on Wednesday.

And Rosen

provided

Republican representatives Tom Emmer, Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber published on Wednesday a statement calling Rosen one of the most clear legal minds in the whole country.

Although he did not work as a prosecutor, Rosen was a defense lawyer in a handful of criminal cases at the start of his career. More than 30 years as a lawyer, he focused on trade disputes before the federal and state courts, in particular eminent domain issues.

By recommending Rosen to Trump, GOP representatives wrote that he had used his expertise to defend community and charitable issues, in particular questions of a particular interest in the American Jewish community.

Rosen, a Republican, sat for about seven years at Minnesota Campaign Finance Board and as a member of the Jewish Community Council of Minnesota and Dakotas.

We have Republicans, we have democrats, we have self -employed on our board of directors. We are trying to represent a transversal section of the community, said the executive director of the JCRC, Steve Hunegs. Dan came from a certain point of view, but it was certainly very understanding of other perspectives to try to find common ground.

Rosen is a veteran of the US Navy and a graduate of the Faculty of Law of the University of Minnesota.

If he is confirmed, Hell replaces President Joe Bidens appointed Andy Luger, who has resigned as an American lawyer before the inauguration of Trumps.

The United States lawyer's office in Minnesota is one of the first offices of prosecutors in the country. I know that Mr. Rosen is a good lawyer and I can't wait to meet him soon, said DFL US Amy Klobuchar's senator in a separate declaration.

Klobuchar sits the Senate's Judicial Committee, which must approve the appointment of the Rosens before being able to go to the full Senate.

This is an important work to defend and enforce the law. I know that Mr. Rosen has a good reputation and I can't wait to meet him soon, said senator from DFL US Tina Smith in his own statement.

The Rosens appointment certificate lists him as a Florida resident, where he has lived in the past two years, but Rosen said he planned to return to Minnesota if he was confirmed as an American lawyer.

I am a minnesotan for life, and I will reside full time in Minnesota for this work, said Rosen.

The Office of US Minnesota Lawyers has had a particularly high profile in recent years because it was pursuing defendants in the case of our future fraud affair.

The Lugers and other law enforcement office also launched a coordinated effort to suppress gangs and violent crimes in twin cities.

