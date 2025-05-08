Actual identification requirements finally arrive at American airports





The signs inside Terminal B of Laguardia airport told the story on Wednesday: Real ID, improved, passport with an arrow pointing to the right and all the others with an arrow pointing to the left.

After years of warning and postponement, all others are no longer enough to pass the airport security control points. Travelers are now required to flash a real ID in accordance with the federal government, a passport or another form of approved identification to board interior flights.

In Laguardia, expectations were minimal and throughout the morning and in the afternoon, the entire security process took less than five minutes. Many passengers arrived until three hours earlier, dealing with warnings of delays or complications from the real deployment of identification. A large number of employees of the transport of transport, airport and police staff flanked the entry of security, advising travelers to prepare their identity documents.

Arthur Perlman, 61, a former Queens professor who described himself as a little worried, came four hours earlier for his flight to Texas. He had recently obtained a state identity card and presumed that it was a real identity document.

But he had neither a star nor a American flag, which means that he was not in conformity. A week ago, I thought about it and went, oh my God! He said. I made a verification of reality.

He briefly panicked, until he learned that a passport is also valid. He had brought this to the Laguardia.

The application of actual identification comes after 15 years of delays led by the concerns of the privacy and high costs as well as the Pandemic COVID-19. Despite all the warnings and deadlines, the government still had trouble persuading people to obtain real identity documents.

The States have declared different rates of real identification compliance before the deadline of Wednesday. In California, it was more than half of all driving licenses or identity cards. In Pennsylvania, it was 28%.

Travelers have also received mixed messages about what to expect the airport security checkpoints when the deadline has arrived. While the TSA said on several occasions that the complete application would begin on Wednesday, Kristi Noem, the interior security secretary, said Tuesday that travelers who had no real document in accordance with the identification would always be authorized to fly, after an additional selection.

Anthony Harris, a 19 -year -old student at Hampton University in Virginia, turned out to Chicago Midway International Airport early Wednesday morning without a real identity document.

Mr. Harris, who had pulled one night to make his flight at 5:45 a.m., said he was not aware of the real identification date when he arrived at the airport at 4 am

It was out of sight and the mind. It's been a while since I went to the airport, so when I arrived, I saw the signs and I said to myself, oh, it is May 7, he said.

He was authorized by security after having suffered additional screening, but a TSA agent gave him a notice of opinion, the identification that you presented is not real in accordance with the identification.

Inside the Busy Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport, where equipment failures and endowment problems in terms of air traffic control caused more than a week of delays, the security lines moved fairly quickly, the average waiting times spent in the morning and the start of the afternoon, less than two minutes earlier during the day. Neither terminal A nor Terminal C seemed to have separate lines for travelers whose documents were not in accordance with a real ID.

Several travelers said they were more concerned with the news than air traffic controllers who coordinate planes in Newark had briefly lost contact with planes last week, which prompted some controllers to take a work trauma leave.

It is not so much delays; It was security, said Marty Springer, a New Jersey resident who was flying to San Francisco using his passport. He had not yet been able to obtain a real identity document. New Jersey has one of the lowest real identification rates in the country, with only 17% of IDAs that would have been in conformity last week.

Thomas Carter, Federal TSAS Security Director for New Jersey, told journalists at Newark airport on Wednesday that the deployment of the real identification app was going well, despite a low compliance rate.

He said that there was no firm calendar for the moment when the TSA strictly applies the real identification law, adding that the deployment was in phase 1. He said that the agency would analyze data over the next week to discover the amount of improved screening he was doing for travelers without a real identifier before deciding in the way of going forward.

This could possibly happen to the point where, if you don't do it, you may not be able to pass, he said.

The ASD said in a press release on Wednesday that it planned to carry out additional screening for travelers without a real identity document until it is no longer considered as a vulnerability of security.

We did not know how many travelers without real IDS were faced with an additional projection on Wednesday and what this projection involved. In airports in the United States, notably Laguardia and Oakland International in California, travelers said they went with standard identifiers without meeting additional identity verification.

Pierre Stewart brought his standard driving license and an expired passport to get on his Oakland flight to Los Angeles for a Beyonc concert. It was removed for additional screening, he said, but it was child's play. He was not questioned.

The agent simply gave him an opinion on the real identity document. I showed him my identity card and I was far from him within 15 seconds, he said.

Some travelers have tried to comply. On Wednesday, Brian Zaben, flying from Laguardia to Chicago, said that when he realized in a panic that he had not had a real identity document, he asked his wife from Fedex his passport in New York. He arrived a little more than two hours before his flight at 4:20 p.m.

The port authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates Newark, Laguardia and Kennedy, among other regional airports, said that it had increased the endowment and worked to increase public awareness on the deadline.

This increase in the endowment was clear in Laguardia, where the police from the Ministry of Internal Security stood near the entry of security. They asked travelers several times to prepare their identity documents, while guiding them to the checkpoint and the different lines.

Claire Brady, 27, of Dallas, who brought her passport to Laguardia, said that the increased government was strange. It noted the frightening effect it may have in the middle of the current climate of increasing deportations and travelers with interrogation in airports.

Other travelers have expressed reservations on the real identity document and the confusion about its objective

Billy Fraser, a 42 -year -old audio engineer who leaves Chicago in Midway, said he was planning to hold a real identifier as long as possible.

Whatever the real ID, it seems harmful and something I don't like, said Mr. Fraser, who brought his passport.

Santy Moreno, 19, from Queens, who holds us and the Colombian passports, said that he had brought the two to the Laguardia. He said he knew many people who were terrified about obtaining and showing various American identity documents. Real IDs are only available for American citizens and legally present in the United States.

We simply have to live with it, living with everything that the president or the country gives us, he said.

The request for real identities has increased while the deadline is looming, leading to long lines and frustration. On Tuesday, one day before the deadline for applying the law, Juanita Yost, 53, was waiting for Real Id SuperCenter in downtown Chicago to apply with two of his adult children.

Ms. Yost, a nurse, said that she was going on vacation in a few weeks and that her daughter, a student, planned to fly soon to Minnesota.

It was their third attempted identity of real identification. They had already been refused so as not to have the required documents. Yesterday was freezing, and we arrived here at 9 a.m. and we did not arrive after 1 p.m., said Ms. Yost. They have not communicated anything well.

Finally, after about four hours, they had finished the request process, just before closing the center for the day. The only problem? Their new cards should take about two weeks to arrive by post.

Christine Chung and Nate Schweber reported Laguardia Airport Michael Levenson from Newark Liberty International Airport, Robert Chiarito from Chicago Midway International Airport and Chicago Ohare International Airport, and Coral Murphy Marcos from Oakland International Airport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/07/travel/real-id-requirement-tsa-airports.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos