Trump and Starmer to reveal the agreement to reduce prices

Trump should hold a press conference at 10:00 am in Washington DC

Downing Street says that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will advertise on an agreement with the United States on prices later during the day.

“The Prime Minister will always act in the national interest of Great Britain-for workers, for business, for families,” said a No10 spokesperson.

The British government asked for an agreement to reduce prices since President Donald Trump imposed them on almost all countries in the world last month.

President Trump seemed to refer to the agreement when he published on social networks on Wednesday evening, saying that he announced a “major trade agreement” with a “highly respected country”.

On April 2, Trump announced steep prices on dozens of business partners, before announcing a 90 -day break on the samples.

Governments around the world rushed to conclude agreements with Washington before the new deadline.

The United States has left a global rate of 10% in place, which included the United Kingdom, although the long-standing ally of America is not subject to higher “reciprocal” prices of the administration.

The United Kingdom is also subject to an American import tax of 25% on steel, aluminum and cars.

Washington is about to conclude trade agreements with India and Israel, according to reports.

The administration also pursues talks with several other countries, including Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

Trump said he wanted the nations to conclude new agreements with the United States while trying to radically reshape the global trade system.

This week, the United States and China have announced that its best trade officials will start talks to try to defuse a dispute between the two biggest economies in the world.

Chinese Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng will attend talks in Switzerland from 9 to 12 May, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the US trade representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer will represent Washington at the meeting, their offices announced.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has imposed new taxes on importing from Chinese products up to 145%. Beijing retaliated with samples from certain goods from the United States of 125%.

It will be the first high-level interaction between the two countries since Chinese vice-president Han Zheng attended the inauguration of Trump in January.

But global trade experts have told the BBC that they expect negotiations to take several months.

Springly, the United Kingdom and India have agreed from a trade agreement earlier this week, which will facilitate the export of British companies, cars and other products to India, and will reduce taxes on clothing and shoes from India.

