Donald Trump announced a trade contract with the United Kingdom.

Donald Trump will announce a trade contract with the United Kingdom on Thursday, and after the White House announced its tariffs last month, the United Kingdom was the first country to reach a contract with the United States.

British officials expect the contract to be limited to the scope and focus on the automotive and steel industry, which has been the biggest hit by Trump's trade war, and has 25 %tariffs on US exports.

The US president said it should be a very big and exciting day in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Kingdom, the US president announced a White House press conference at 10 o'clock local time and said in a post on the truth social platform on Thursday.

Trump described it as a complete and comprehensive contract of negotiations.

Trade transactions will be the second week of Lord Keir Starmer, a British prime minister who sews the agreement with India on Tuesday.

However, British officials admit that the conservative government would not reach the comprehensive Breksite Free Trade Agreement.

The Financial Times reported that on Tuesday, Washington and London agreed to the agreement to provide low votes for British cars and steel exports.

British officials also tried to avoid future US tariffs on products, including drugs and aerospace, through dialogue with the Trump team. The dedication to pharmaceuticals will be quite huge.

British negotiators also admitted that Trump tried to persuade Trump to reduce 10 %global tariffs in the UK, but it would not happen.

However, London officials said that Thursday agreements will open on Thursday, including the possibility of reducing 10 %tariffs on certain UK exports on Thursday.

As part of the contract, the UK is expected to cut its obligations to import US imports, and potential reductions will be reduced due to a 10 %tariff on automotive imports along with the imposition of meat and shellfish products. There was also a discussion on the UK, which hit the UK Technology Group, to reduce digital service taxes.

A Starmer spokesman said: the United States is an indispensable allies for both economic and national security. The conversation on the transactions between our country is continuing, and the prime minister will be updated today.

STARMER, who attends VE Day events in the UK on Thursday, does not travel to Washington for the presentation.

The UK -US contract is one of the 17 that Trump wants to sign with the major trading partners of America, as the White House on the global tariff announced on April 2.

The US president is under pressure to provide initial transactions to convince investors that the announcement on April 2 was confused in the financial market after confusion in the financial market.

Star and Steel Industries is also under pressure to sign a contract with Washington after warning the fatal effects of tariffs.

Vincent Clerk, CEO of the world's second largest container transportation group AP MLLER-MAERSK, told the FT that it would be a great news if it was a signal that the British-US trade transactions began to remove the situation.

suggestion

Trump administrative officials also talk with Japan, Vietnam, India and the EU.

Scott Bessent will travel to Switzerland ahead of a Thursday conversation with Chinese officials. The tension between Washington and Beijing was afraid that the reduction in trade between the world was damaged.

The White House did not respond to the request.

