Us scraps biden-e-ere rule which aimed to limit exports of fleas ai

The United States intends to remove a rule set up by the Biden administration which aimed to limit exports of artificial intelligence fleas and threatened to weigh on sales of semiconductor groups such as NVIDIA and AMD.

An American official said on Wednesday that the planned regulations, which was to take effect on May 15, was full of administrative formalities which made him inapplicable. Instead, the Trump administration intends to revise the rule.

Washington's decision is taking place while the new administration adopts a more indulgent approach to AI regulation and other advanced technologies at the national level and supports the rise of Chinese companies in the sector.

Changes in the rule, known as the dissemination of artificial intelligence, would represent relief for Nvidia. The chip plant would otherwise be subject to limits of the amount of AI equipment that it could sell in countries like India, Switzerland and Singapore.

The company benefited from sustained and frantic demand for its graphic processing units, which propelled it to one of the most precious companies in the world in just a few years.

Instead of enabling controls of the Biden era to take effect during a week, the official said that the Trump administration would write a rule that would guarantee that American technology have prospered without allowing American opponents to access technology. The official warned that the rule would not be imminent and would take some time to set up.

The export controls, introduced in the last days of the presidency of Joe Bidens, created a three -level license system for the AI ​​chips used in data centers, such as Powerful Nvidia GPUs.

They aimed to make Chinese companies more difficult to bypass American exports by accessing it via third countries, in a climate of geopolitical rivalry on infrastructure that feeds artificial intelligence.

The planned legislation imposed a ceiling on the export volumes of fleas for all except a small number of countries, which include the members of the G7 and Taiwan. More than 100 countries have fallen into this intermediate level.

The EU, the NVIDIA and the broader flea and technology industry criticized the rules, which underwent a period of feedback from the industry.

The rules, they said, would rather give an advantage to the Chinese competitors such as Huawei as they developed and sold their own AI equipment, renouncing an opportunity to ensure that a large part of the world is based on American technology.

We congratulate ourselves on the management of administrations and the new management on AI policy, said a spokesperson for Nvidia. With the AI ​​dissemination rule revoked, America will have a unique opportunity to lead the next industrial revolution and create well-remunerated American jobs, build new infrastructure provided in the United States and relieve the trade deficit.

The company's shares closed 3% more Wednesday following the news, while AMD added 1.8%.

The most powerful chips of Nvidia are already prohibited from export to China following successive restrictions based on performance within the framework of the Biden administration.

The Trump administration last month has introduced new license requirements for less powerful fleas specially designed for the Chinese market by NVIDIA and AMD to comply with export controls.

Nvidia said the ban on her H20 chips had resulted in $ 5.5 billion to her income.

A broader examination of national security on new potential semiconductor rates is also underway, following a temporary exemption from the most extreme reciprocal tasks on American trade partners.

Nvidia is expected to announce its first quarter results on May 28.

Additional Rafe Uddin reports in San Francisco

