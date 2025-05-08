



The ministers have clearly heard the importance of protecting the most sensitive agricultural sectors by maintaining our concerns about maintaining UKS production standards and the current level of tariffs for the imports of sugar, chicken, eggs and pork.

This was a key request for the NFU, and we lobbyed this sector so that it would not be exposed to unfair competition within this FTA.

Read: NFU SUGAR welcomes the exclusion of concessions to sugar in the UK-Indian trade transaction.

TOM is also happy to find out that the government was able to completely approach the Indian market for high quality British lamb.

Overall, this transaction will be relieved for many farm companies, and we urge the government to maintain this balanced approach in all future trade negotiations.

What did you agree with elsewhere?

Under this agreement, the UK can apply for the highest level of protective standards for all British GIS (geographic markings) listed for the protection of the FTA, and the current expansion beyond wine and spirit is the only product that receives higher standards.

The whiskey and Jin tariffs react in half from 150%to 75%before reducing to 40%by 10 years of transactions, and car tariffs move from 100%to 10%depending on the quota amount.

The government said that there is no compromise on the UKS high food standards in this contract, and imports should still meet the same British food safety and biological security standards.

In addition, the UK maintains regulatory autonomy in order to set its own independent standards so that it can continue to protect high levels of human, animal and plant health. The NFU welcomes these results extensively and will provide additional investigations of the contract when the relevant treaty text is posted.

In August 2021, the NFU submitted a response to government consultations on the future UK-India FTA. Our reaction explained not only the potential threats to the UK agricultural sector in the UK-India FTA. The NFUS International Trade Team began officially in January 2022. The NFUS International Trade Team has worked closely with the British negotiators in business, trade and DeFRA departments to defend the interests of farmers and cultivators. In June 2023, former NFU Sugar Chairman Michael Sly and NFU SUGARCEAL and Market Insights Administrator Arthur Marshall met with the officials of Downing Street and presented concerns about NFU sugar for NFU sugar.

Explore the timeline of our work.

Next step

Since the negotiations are over, the UK and India will finish the legal text of the Free Trade Agreement and have a legal binding treaty. This process is signed by signing the finished treaty text.

After that, the UKS Independent TAC will be delegated to closely investigate the free trade agreement and to write a report on the maintenance and consistent of the British legal protection in relation to the animal and plant health and life, animal welfare and the environment.

The legislative change required to affect the FTA must be carefully investigated and passed by the Congress before the contract ratification is made. When the UK and India complete the ratification process, fermentation is made.

