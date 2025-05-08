



For Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Great Britain, the news of a trade agreement with the United States is an essential political victory, as well as the justification of his strategy of assiduously cultivating President Trump.

The details of the agreement were not yet clear and could prove controversial to farmers and other interest groups in Great Britain. Trumps' announcement on social networks seemed to catch even senior British officials, after weeks of negotiations characterized by progress in a two -step stage.

But that Great Britain is the first country in the world to conclude an agreement with the United States after Mr. Trump has imposed a tariff of 10% in terms of dozens of American trade partners seemed to affirm the special relationship often invoked by British and American diplomats.

In an article Thursday morning, Trump said that the agreement was complete and complete that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come.

Great Britain, even under a center-left labor government, has escaped the severe criticisms that Mr. Trump trained on the European Union and China, which he both accuses of tearing the United States in their trade relations.

This partly reflects the economy: Great Britain and the United States have reasonably balanced trade flows. Great Britain manages either a trade surplus of $ 89 billion, or a deficit of $ 14.5 billion with the United States, depending on whether British or American statistics are cited.

The difference is partly based on the way the two parties deal with offshore financial centers like Jersey and Guernsey, which are semi-automatic. Above all, the trade in goods, with which Mr. Trump is the most fixed, is relatively in balance.

But this also reflects Mr. Starmers, the tireless diplomatic awareness of Mr. Trump. In February, the Prime Minister presented himself at the Oval Office with a letter from King Charles III, inviting Trump to make a rare second state visit to Great Britain. Starmer has been in touch with Mr. Trump since, who spoke him regularly by telephone on pets like the Trump Turnberry Golf Club presidents in Scotland.

Mr. Starmer firmly refused to criticize Mr. Trump, either on trade or his statements on Ukraine and his war with Russia. The Prime Minister tried to act as a bridge between Europe and the United States, causing President Volodymyr Zelensky, of Ukraine, on how to repair his fault with Mr. Trump after the two men clashed in an oval office several days after Mr. Starmers's visit.

Great Britain had other advantages to deal with the United States. His new ambassador in Washington, Peter Mandelson, had been a trade commissioner to the European Union and is permeated by the mechanics of commercial negotiations.

But the British had to sail in the weaknesses of the Trump administration, in which commercial negotiations exist on two separate levels: the substantial negotiations between the teams of the commercial representative of the United States and the British Ministry of Commerce, and the whims of Mr. Trump, who seemed to announce a window agreement but whose blessing was required before any agreement could be won.

At home, the agreement could help the British to lower confidence. Starmer fought against failing economic growth, as well as limited public finances, which led his government to a series of unpopular movements, such as reducing a subsidy to help the elderly pay their winter heating bills.

But the agreement could also present to Mr. Starmer some obstacles, including his efforts to reset trade relations with the European Union after Brexit. Some analysts have suggested that Great Britain will have to choose to align with the United States or Europe that British officials reject as a false choice.

As the terms of the agreement become clear, British farmers will monitor whether their agricultural products, including chicken and beef, are protected from American imports. The government had drawn a red line against the authorization of imports of American chlorine chlorine or chemically treated beef.

Mr. Starmer was to address the agreement later Thursday. Much of his time will be handed over to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. This story provides an appropriate backdrop for a trade agreement that Great Britain will undoubtedly present as a symbol of its lasting links with the United States.

