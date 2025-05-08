STARMER calls Trump in the British government for active discussions with Washington on US cinema tariffs in the urge to “stand up” | Political news





The British government is in the “active discussion” of the White House's top officials and Donald Trump's covenant tariffs, the minister said.

Chris Bryant said that the US president's plan to lay 100% tariffs in films made outside the United States is a “fluid situation” that requires a “calm and steady approach.”

Political Live: PM defends winter fuel cuts after local elections.

“We are already discussing this topic and actively discussed with the US administration,” he told MPS after urgent questions about the House of Representatives.

“We are working hard to establish the proposed content, and to protect the world that hits the creative industry.”

He added that he should meet British industrial leaders on Thursday.

Trump said in a post on his social media platform truth social that the government said, “It has approved 100% tariffs on all films in Korea.

The Entertainment Industry Union Becko warned that this could seriously damage the British industry.

Stuart Andrew, the Minister of Culture, asked if the government had evaluated the impact and if it could not be exempted.

Image: Chris Bryant is a minister of the Cultural Department.

Britant said, “I don't know how the tariffs on the service will look,” along with the movie tariff.

“Most films these days are some kind of international cooperation, and we want to maintain it.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:42 Movie industry tariffs have a lot of meaning

He seemed to exclude retaliation tariffs when President Trump followed his plan.

“Americans simply banned exports of American films, and we repeatedly saw Ben Hur in all cinema.

“In 1947 and 1948, the successful part of our work was that we invested in the British film production system, which led to movies like Hamlet and Kind Hearts and Coronets. I think it's still a pattern we want to adopt.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

1:24 'Trump is coming to the British film industry'

PM urged to stand up for Trump

The Liberal Democratic Party, however, urged President Trump, who formed a broader crackdown on US imports announced earlier this year.

In the Wednesday, Prime Minister Ed Davey urged Sir Keir Starmer to work in the Federation with European allies.

But PM said that choosing in Europe and the United States is “not reasonable or practical,” and Downing Street still hoped to offset some of Trump's actions to negotiate “economic transaction” with Washington.

President Trump said that other countries needed movie tariffs because they offer all kinds of incentives for filmmakers and film studios away from the United States.

However, insiders have questioned whether it is effective because most of the export of the film industry in Hollywood is due to economic reasons.

In 2023, the box office Smash Barbie was taken at Hertfordshire's Warner Bros Leavsden Studios, and as with WONKA and 2022, the vast majority of Batman was shot at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

It was also unclear whether the obligation was applied to the movie and the movie of the streaming platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/government-in-active-discussions-with-us-over-film-tariffs-as-starmer-urged-to-stand-up-to-trump-13363295 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos