The American trade agreement could help the British economy, but will not transform it





The British government has made faster economic growth its mission No. 1. But efforts to revive the start -up have been eliminated several times by a global economy ranging from one crisis to another.

British officials seemed to win a victory on Thursday. The country is expected to announce a trade agreement with the United States which will facilitate the impact of recent increases in American tariffs.

President Trump said on social media on Thursday that the agreement with Great Britain is a complete and complete person who will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come.

Although the extent of the agreement is still unknown, economists have warned that it would probably only generate a little boost for Great Britain, which is still vulnerable to global economic uncertainty.

A trade agreement can bring a certain relief, said Zara Nokes, analyst at JP Morgan Asset Management. But a still determined world backdrop will continue to act as a brake on British activity.

British officials have been negotiating in Washington for months when they sought to isolate their country of Mr. Trumps desire to reshape the world of world trade. They also wanted to protect an economy which barely avoided a recession at the end of last year and which was underway for a relatively strong recovery later this year.

However, officials failed to obtain exemptions last month when Great Britain was struck with the 10% basic line rates that Trump imposed on the commercial partners of the Americas. Great Britain is also subject to 25% of prices on cars and steel, and its leaders are concerned with the prices threatened on pharmaceutical products and films, two important exports. Like other countries, the forecasts for economic growth of the British have been reduced due to commercial uncertainty.

The expected agreement with the United States will be welcome in Great Britain for several reasons. He is likely to justify openings that Prime Minister Keir Starmer made to the President (including an invitation from King Charles for a state visit) and could overshadow a setback in local elections last week.

It could also support certain sectors, including the British automotive industry, which was most at risk of high prices. The United States is the largest market for British cars, representing more than a quarter of British world car exports. Many are luxury cars, such as Jaguars, Aston Martins and Bentleys, which are made with personalized details in Great Britain. These car manufacturers have found economically prohibitive to move production to the United States and have paused there for shipments.

A trade agreement is also likely to raise the feeling of consumers and businesses, who both recently dropped.

But there are limits to the quantity that this would increase the global British economy. Although the United States is an important trading partner, commercial flows are strongly biased towards services, which have not been affected by higher prices. Great Britain exported 137 billion services to the United States last year.

More than 60% of companies said they expected that the American prices would have no impact next month, according to a recent survey carried out by the National Statistics Office.

Although Great Britain and the United States have been in commercial negotiations for five years, it is unlikely that the current agreement will be a full free trade agreement which reduces prices on a wide range of goods and increases access to many services, such as the British pact and India signed this week. An even greater price for Great Britain would be a closer relationship with the European Union, which represents about half of the British trade. Certain progress in an EU agreement is expected later this month at a summit in Britain.

Commercial uncertainty also weighs on the Bank of England, which reduced interest rates by a quarter to 4.25% on Thursday.

British decision -makers have cautiously reduced rates since last year with regard to concerns about persistent price pressure and a short -term bump of the expected inflation this year. But some have recently underlined the risk of economic growth in commercial uncertainty, which should mitigate business investments and consumer spending.

Political decision -makers were divided on Thursday drop in rates. In an unusual split, five members, a majority, voted for the reduction of a quarter of a point, two voted to hold and two voted for a greater drop.

Economists have said that the greatest threat to Great Britain is the uncertainty that Mr. Trumps has created on a global scale, rather than prices on Great Britain. And it would take more than one commercial agreement with Great Britain to facilitate this.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said on Thursday that he had praised the agreement but added, I hope it is the first of many.

We need many trade agreements between the United States and other countries to deal with uncertainty, he said. The United Kingdom is only a part. He said there should be a more in -depth examination about how commercial policy is decided and more confidence in the multilateral process.

Great Britain is vulnerable to external shocks and that its economy would suffer if others, like the European Union and the United States, fell into recession. But there are also local economic problems that retain companies, such as a concern that taxes could again increase, following an increase in last month.

The history of the center of the United Kingdom is not prices; Its interior factors said Benjamin Caswell, an economist at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research. He lowered his forecasts for the economic growth of the British to 1.2% this year, predicting low confidence in companies and higher cost pressures.

The slow prospects mean that the government could face the increase in taxes or the reduction of public spending this year.

The prices have caused a lot of uncertainty, but I do not think that should withdraw the government, said Caswell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/08/business/trump-us-uk-trade-deal.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos