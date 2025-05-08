Donald Trump is a British trade trading -as PM agrees to concessions for food agriculture | US news





Donald Trump welcomed trade transactions with England as “complete and comprehensive”.

The US president said it is a great honor to sign a contract with the United Kingdom, and that the deal with other countries will soon follow.

Trump posted on the truth social website and said: “The agreement with the UK is a complete and comprehensive contract that will strengthen the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for the next few years.

“It is a great honor to make England the first presentation due to our long history and loyalty. Many other transactions in the serious stage of negotiations must be followed!”

The report reported that the two countries signed a contract in the New York Times -SKY News have been told that the Terms have been agreed.

Sam Coates, Deputy Director of Sam Coates, said he understood the “terms of the term” and essentially preliminary contracts, which had an agreement agreement with a “real” stage for full transactions.

As a result, today's physical trade documents are not expected to sign.

Follow the live: UK-US Trade Transaction

X This content is provided by X using cookies and other technologies. To show this content, you need a cookie permission. Use the button below to modify your preference to activate X cookies or allow cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time through personal information protection options. Unfortunately, I couldn't check if I agreed to the X cookies. To see this content, you can use the following button to allow X cookies to this session. If the cookie is activated, the cookie is allowed once.

The details have not yet appeared, but SKY NEWS BUSINESS News Agent Paul Kelso understands that the UK agreed to provide concessions to the US food and agricultural income to ease export tariffs for the automotive industry.

Kelso said that the “head of the term” seems to be able to secure through concessions of tariffs.

But the United Kingdom always insisted that it has a “red line” to lower the British food standards.

Immediately after the emergence of the New York Times report, the value of the British pound rose 0.4% from the US dollar.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

1:29 What can the US-UK trade transaction mean to the industry?

'Renewal for our country'

President Trump said on Thursday that “this should be a very big and exciting day in the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir StarMer sweared “Security and Renewal for our country” ahead of the expected press conference this afternoon.

KEIR said in an interview with the London Defense Conference: “The conversation with the United States is in progress and we'll speak more about him later today.

“But don't make a mistake. I will always act to provide security and renewal for national interests, workers, businesses and families, and our country.”

Since the US president announced the “liberation day” tariffs on both US designated competitors and allies on April 2, Trump officials are involved in meetings with trade partners.

President Trump imposed a 10%tariff in most countries, including the UK during the presentation, and the “interaction” tariff rate of many trading partners was high.

But these mutual tariffs were later stopped for 90 days.

The UK was not a country where mutual tariffs increased because they imported more imports from the United States than exports.

But the United Kingdom was still affected by 25%tariffs on all cars and all steel and aluminum imports.

A UK official said on Tuesday that the two countries made good progress in trade transactions that could have low tariffs on steel and cars.

More Reading: The British prime minister briefly explains the red line for US trade transactions.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

9:20 Trump tariff: How 10 days develop

Trump said the same day and the best administrative officials will accept some people by reviewing potential trade transactions with other countries for the next two weeks.

Last week he said he had a “potential” trade deal with India, Korea and Japan.

Coates asked how SKY NEWS's breakfast program and Keir's relationship with the United States and the EU on May 19 on May 19 are how to balance the relationship with the United States and the EU. “I think Keir Starmer is politically helpful to get a major point in trade trading in the United States.

If coates occur in different ways, President Trump said in a negotiations with the EU, “Tremendously”, “British trade contracts”, “change the queue, put it back to the queue, return more,” “It is always dangerous.”

We and Chinese officials discussed the trade war.

Since Trump took office in January, the United States and China have been in war war.

The Trump administration has raised tariffs on Chinese products to 145%, and Beijing has responded with a 125%charge in recent weeks.

Scott Bessent, the Treasury Minister and the US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, will meet Chinese in Switzerland and discuss trade wars.

China has made the strengthening of tariffs as a requirement for trade negotiations, which helps the meeting to establish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-hails-uk-trade-deal-as-pm-agrees-concessions-on-food-and-agriculture-13363630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos