



Establish a new paradigm for our special relationship: today, the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day for the Second World War, President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a historic trade agreement, offering American companies unprecedented to the British markets while strengthening American national security. It is a good deal for America.

President Trump: The agreement includes billions of increased access to the market for American exports, especially in agriculture, considerably increasing access to American beef, ethanol and almost all products produced by our major farmers. It turns out to be, really, a lot for both countries. Prime Minister Starmer: This will stimulate trade between and in our countries. It will not only protect jobs, but create jobs, open market access. This trade agreement will considerably expand access to the US market in the United Kingdom, creating an opportunity of $ 5 billion for new exports for American farmers, breeders and producers. Ensures rationalized customs procedures for American exports. It creates a secure supply chain for pharmaceutical products. The reciprocal rate rate of 10%, as originally announced on the day of the liberation, is in force. The United States will accept another arrangement for the prices of article 232 on British cars. Under the agreement, the first 100,000 vehicles imported into the United States by British car manufacturers each year are subject to the reciprocal rate of 10% and all additional vehicles each year are subject to 25%. The United States also recognizes the economic security measures taken by the United Kingdom to combat the global surplus of steel and negotiate another arrangement at the prices of article 232 on steel and aluminum. This agreement creates a new union for steel and aluminum. This US trade agreement-UK will inaugurate a golden age of new opportunities for American exporters and will level the playgrounds for American producers. Action Today also sets the tone for other business partners to promote reciprocal trade with the United States.

A framework to strengthen economic security: President Trump continues to advance the interests of the American people, to improve market access for American exporters and to reduce tariff and non -tariff obstacles to protect our economic and national security.

On April 18, President Trump received a call with Prime Minister Starmer to discuss our bilateral commercial relationship. The total trade in American goods with the United Kingdom was estimated at $ 148 billion in 2024. The British average applied agricultural rate is 9.2% while the average applied agricultural rate in the United States (before April 2) was 5%. The United Kingdom maintains certain pricing and non-tariff barriers which restrict access to the market and create unfair playing conditions for workers and American companies. For example, the United Kingdom imposes prices which can exceed 125% on meat, poultry and dairy products in addition to maintaining norms not based on science which negatively affect American exports. On April 2, 2025, Liberation Day, President Trump imposed a 10% rate on all countries to combat unfair commercial practices that contributed to the trade deficit and the imbalances of the Americas in order to better protect American workers and our national security.

An important step to advance a commercial policy in America: since the first day, President Trump has challenged the hypothesis that American workers and companies must tolerate unfair commercial practices that have disadvantaged our workers and our businesses for decades and have contributed to our historic trade deficit.

The inversion of these conditions and the fight against the lack of reciprocity in the commercial relations of the Americas will lead to a new golden age and make America again large. President Trump continues to advance the interests of the American people, improving market access for American exporters and reducing tariff and non -tariff barriers. The economic prosperity of the agreement with the United Kingdom is an essential advance in a special relationship to promote reciprocal trade with an ally and a key partner.

