



The Loons launched their first week of double game of the season with a victory in the American round of the open cup of 32. Previously, the Louisville City FC USL championship previously fell into a highly turned Minnesotan programming, featuring a certain number of second team players called in the short term.

The departure XI in Kentucky saw DJ Taylor, Morris Duggan and Devin Padelford align a solid defense with the second goalkeeper of the Wessel Speel team in order. The recent acquisition Julian Gressel made his first departure for the club as Ailier opposite Kieran Chandler, with Hoyeon Jung and Curt Calov managing the environment. Blood Bin Jeong, Samuel Shashoua and Darius Randell managed the attack.

On the opposing side, the longtime player of Louisville, Sean Totsch and striker Sam Gleadle, were notably absent, but a certain number of usual starters for this undefeated team took the ground, including the top scorer Ray Serrano.

Serranos's shooting slipped in front of Speel in the seventh minute, but was tried offside. Curt Calov attempted to open the scoring in the 25th but went widely, and a slow first half ended aimlessly on both sides.

From the second, Louisville changed things by having things lent to Kevon Lambert on the MLS Real Salt Lake side for Evan Davila. The Kentucky team had an excellent opportunity for an corner kick of the 58th minute, but Phillip Goodrum could simply not pass the ball in front of a very determined Speel. His fantastic backup kept the Nile-Nil scoring with half an hour to play.

In the 65th minute, Jung played a long pass without Bin blood flaw, which set up a cross on which Randell swept to capitalize. Randell, 17, is the youngest player to have made his debut for the Minnesota United, and his shot on the left foot obtained the Minnesota on the dashboard. Having succeeded as an impact as the youngest player of all time for MNUFC, he left the field in the 67th for Loc Mesanvi, and Britton Fischer entered for Gressel.

The local team was hungry with 20 minutes remaining at the chronometer, and Louisville won a handful of yellow cards in rapid succession. A difficult collision with Jake Morris and DJ Taylor ended with a yellow for Morris, the second of the night after defender Kyle Adams in the 40th minute. He then left the field, giving way to Louisvilles Issac Cano. Lambert was shown a card after speaking Calov in the 84th, and Aidan McFadden picked up another in time.

A change in the 79th minute brought fresh legs with Babacar Niang for Shashoua, and Louisville reached the 90th minute to fight for a goal in the third striker, but a disciplined defensive performance of Minnesota sent the ball to the other side from five minutes of stopping. Luke Hille, 22, came for blood Bin to end the evening, and the whistle exploded at the end of the undefeated sequence of Louisvilles.

This is a promising victory for Loons Louisville won the USL equivalent of the SHIELD supporters last season and is currently second in the league with 17 points. A team from Minnesota in complete rotation killed them with a number of players who had not experienced playing time in the first team, with remarkable performances in all areas of the field. The impact of Speels was undeniable, and Hoyeon played a complete 90 box in box, bouncing on the ground and connecting large passes. Padelford and Duggan were pillars on the defensive, and tonight proved to be more than ever the force of the depth of Minnesotas.

The Minnesota will welcome St. Louis City to Allianz Field in two weeks for the eighth of 16, just days after taking them in the regular season. Stay listening to see how deeply this USOC race is going.

