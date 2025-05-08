EU unveils provide for reprisals on American products, if negotiations fail





On Thursday, the European Union announced a plan to increase the pressure on the United States, a few hours before President Trump called the high leader of the Fantastic blocks and said America would work with it to a trade agreement.

Trumps Tone was a change marked compared to that which he often struck towards the European Union, which, according to him, was trained to screw the United States.

The change did not seem to be linked to the announcement of the blocks, but the rhythm of the events stressed that Mr. Trumps Trade War evolves quickly and very unpredictable.

The European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, announced on Thursday morning two new stages which it could take to retaliate in America if the commercial negotiations fail. Officials have established 95 billion euros, or $ 107 billion, goods that they may target with higher rates in retaliation for the functions that the United States has announced or imposed. They also declared that the block would begin a dispute from the World Trade Organization against the United States on Mr. Trumps at the top of the prices, as well as the tasks taken from cars and automotive parts.

The proposed unions have proposed reprisals on which the Member States will consult and modify next month could include products such as soy, meats and bourbon, as well as products made such as sewing machines, plane coins and car parts. If it is implemented, the measures could strike large American companies like Boeing, said a senior European official.

The objective is both to put pressure on America to conclude an agreement and ensure that the European Union is prepared if negotiations fail and that higher prices become a lasting characteristic of the commercial relationship.

We think there are good deals to do for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, in a statement announcing the plan. At the same time, we continue to prepare for all the possibilities, and the consultation launched today will help us to guide us in this necessary work.

However, the European Union has explained that the bases of the first signs of progress began to surface.

The United States and Great Britain announced the gross contours of a trade agreement Thursday afternoon. The agreement would leave a rate of 10% and that Mr. Trump imposed on Great Britain and other countries in place, but this would reduce prices on British manufacturing cars exported to the United States. However, the details of the arrangement had not yet been finalized.

Europe did not have a similar breakthrough, even preliminary, but there were clues that progress could happen.

The president, speaking in the oval office Thursday afternoon, in the hours following the announcement of European unions, said that administration officials intended to conclude an agreement with Europe.

We found that the European Union has treated us extremely unjustly, said Trump. We currently face them.

European trade officials have had discussions with the team of President Trumps in recent weeks, in particular with the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, but there was no meeting at the highest level. Mr. Trump and Mrs. Von der Leyen have not had official talks since he took office, although the two have briefly discussed on the sidelines of recent funeral of Pope Francis in Rome.

Trump suggested that it could change.

She is so fantastic, she is so fantastic, I hope to meet, he said. He called the European Union an important thing and said, they want to conclude an agreement.

However, Trump has proven an unpredictable partner in recent months and Europe is preparing for a bad result.

The last announcement of European unions intervened after several waves of new rates in the United States have been revealed in recent months.

The Trump administration has deployed its business measures in phase: first, it imposed prices on steel and aluminum, then announced them for cars and automotive parts, then declared tariffs in mind which would apply to different geographies differently. These so-called reciprocal rates would have placed a 20% tariff on goods from the United States from the European Union.

The block has already taken measures to respond. Last month, he approved reprisal measures at steel and aluminum prices that would reach around 23 billion dollars in American products.

But he did it just a few hours before the Trump administration announced that it interrupted the prices of 20% of crossings for 90 days, applying only 10% smaller in their place.

The European Union officials responded by interrupting their first wave of reprisals as a sign of good will. At the same time, officials also clearly indicated that they are still planning broader reprisals in the event that negotiations were in a standstill.

The announcement of Thursdays is a sign that these preparations continue.

While the list of Thursdays only affects goods, European officials have been clear only if the commercial struggle deepens, they could strike the American services sector. It is a serious vulnerability for the United States because European consumers are major users of American technologies, including cloud computing, search engines and social media.

