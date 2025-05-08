Landmark economic trading with the United States saves thousands of jobs for British automakers and steel industries.





The UK has the first US trade transaction to protect the British business and jobs in the UK, and the British Prime Minister has promised to seek British steel and British automakers.

Thousands of jobs were saved as the prime minister secured the first trade agreement with the United States.

The second major trade announcement after the Indian Free Trade Agreement this Tuesday is provided to farmers who protect their jobs to British automakers, steel corporations and farmers and provide stability to exporters.

Car export duties decrease from 27.5%to 10%, saving hundreds of millions of dollars annually to Jaguar Land Rover. This applies to 100,000 British automobiles exported last year.

The Prime Minister visited Jaguar Land Rover last month and faced a headwind around the world, and announced a greater freedom of automakers to support the British industry. During this visit, he said that he would accelerate trade transactions and support the world's UK business to protect his jobs and livelihoods.

The British steel industry, which was just before the collapse just a few weeks ago, will no longer face tariffs thanks to today's transactions. The prime minister negotiated 25% tariffs to zero, which means that British steel manufacturers can be exported to the United States. This has been involved in the last few months of the Prime Minister to control British steel to find thousands of jobs in the Stun Tope.

We agreed to approach the new mutual market for the British farmers who gave 13,000 tons of quota in the victory of the two countries. British food standards for imports will not weaken.

We will also remove tariffs on ethanol, widely used in the manufacturing sector.

According to Indian trade transactions, the government is one of the many international transactions that the government lands to increase our economy to increase our economy, which will add 4.8 billion won to the UK economy and 2.2 billion wages.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The new global era requires a government that develops without being left.

This historical deal provides British business and British workers to protect thousands of British jobs in major sectors, including automobile manufacturing and steel.

Our government put the UK in front of the queue. Because we want to work constructively with our allies for mutual benefit instead of turning our back in the world.

As VE Day reminds us, I am pleased that the UK has no bigger alliance than the United States, so 80 years later, the special relationship remains for economic and national security.

This is a job, got a job, but did not get a job, and our team will continue to make this contract.

The Korean government decides to proceed faster and faster to strengthen the UKS economy, investing more money to work for people as part of the change plan.

Jonathan Reynolds business and sales assistant said:

I have reduced tariffs on British industries and reduced business costs because of our calm approach and prevalent participation with the United States.

Companies from all over the country are pleased to see our approach working. But this is just the beginning. We look forward to strengthening the trade relationship with the United States through a wider economic transaction. This will help to provide economic stability and to provide a change plan to make it suitable for the future.

Adrian Mardell, the chief executive of JLR, said:

The automotive industry is essential for the UKS economic prosperity and maintains 250,000 jobs. We warmly welcome this deal to secure certainty of our sector and the supported community. We would like to appreciate the British and the US government for this deal and expect continuous participation for the next few months.

The work will continue in the rest of the sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and remaining mutual tariffs. But as an important move, the United States agreed that the United Kingdom would be treated first in addition to the additional tariffs imposed on Article 232. The contract is a future British US technical partnership that will cooperate in major areas of advanced technologies such as biotechnology, life science, quantum computing, nuclear fusion, aerospace and space.

Digital service taxes are not changed to part of today's transactions. Instead, the two countries agreed to digital trade transactions for British companies to withdraw documents for British companies to export to the UK.

