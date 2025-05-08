US-Uk Trade Deal: What we know that Trump offers comments





The United States and the United Kingdom unveiled the main lines of a trade agreement on Thursday, the first sign of an agreement since President Donald Trump imposed world prices across the early April.

Trump was joined in an Oval Office press conference by Peter Mandelson, the United Kingdom Ambassador to the United States and the US Secretary of Trade Howard Lunestick. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer participated in a high-speaker phone on Trumps Desk, calling an “fantastic historical day”.

While many details of the agreement have not yet been refined, Trump described the agreement as “concluding, saying that” the final details “were” written in the coming weeks “. He continued by saying that the agreement says that” reciprocity and equity is an essential and vital principle of international trade “.

Trump said he would keep his basic tariff in place of most of most of the United Kingdom in the United States, the agreement will open the British market for American exports, including ethanol, agriculture and machines and eliminate prices on steel and aluminum between the two countries. “They also accelerate American products through their customs process, so our exports go to a very, very fast form of approval. There will be no paperwork,” said Trump about the British partnership.

Trump has agreed to cap prices on a defined number of manufacturing cars in the United Kingdom at 10% and certain automotive parts and specialized manufacturing engines in the United Kingdom used in American manufacturing will be allowed to be sold free of charge.

Lutnick explained how the agreement would include the automotive industry. The United Kingdom could send 100,000 cars to the United States and pay only a 10% rate, “he said, next to Trump, Rolls-Royce Motors, which are also used in planes made in the United States, can be exported from the United Kingdom to the American price, he added.

At one point, Mandelson jokingly offered to sell a Rolls-Royce to a very modest discount in Trump. Trump smiled, saying: Ive had a lot in fact, adding that the last time the purchase of a car came, he ended up buying a Tesla.

British government officials said the new trade agreement would reduce prices over 100,000 British cars from 27.5% to 10% and eliminate steel and aluminum prices. In return, the agreement establishes a new reciprocal market on beef and removes the ethanol rate that arrives in the United Kingdom of the United States “this will exponentially increase our beef exports,” said Brooke Rollins, American agriculture secretary. “And to be very clear, the American beef is the surest, the best quality and the jewel of the crown of American agriculture for the world” ”

British consumers have long been wary of how American meat products are transformed and packed before being sent abroad, including use in the United States of chlorine in certain meat processing factories. Wash chicken parts with Chorine is prohibited in the United Kingdom

The United States representative Jamison Greer, who was involved in negotiations, said that the details on labeling and export rules for meat products were still being discussion.

The trade agreement comes after Trump has placed a 10% tariff on the United Kingdom earlier this year. Shortly after, Trump announced even higher taxes on imports for many other countries, before taking a break from most of them for 90 days. The United Kingdom was not a target of these higher prices because the United States already has a trade surplus with the United Kingdom, which means that the British buy more from the United States it does not sell them. However, before this last trade agreement, the United Kingdom was subject to the 25% rate on all steel, aluminum, cars and cars imported in the United States

During the meeting, Starmer noted the calendar of news and how he fell on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Ve Day, which marked the end of the Second World War in Europe. From the American-UK collaboration, Starmer said that it was “a real tribute to the story that we have to work so closely together”.

Trump tackled the agreement before the official announcement, publishing on his social media platform, Truth Social, that it was a complete and complete agreement between the two nations, and that it was “a great honor to have the United Kingdom as the first announcement”. Trump said other agreements are in serious negotiation stages and will follow.

The news of the agreement aroused the reaction of the British legislators. British Chancellor Rachel Reeves offered an optimistic perspective, highlighting the “incredibly solid commercial link between the United Kingdom and the United States”.

But Jonathan Haskel, professor of economics and former member of the monetary policy committee of the Bank of England, advised prudence above all that is signed.

“People must remember that there is a very big difference between trade agreements and trade agreements,” he said in the BBC Radios Today program. Commercial transactions are limited and short -term and partial, simply covering some elements. Trade agreements are wide and long -term.

Trump-Starmer: A brief story of their relationship

Since the start of Trumps' second term as president, the two leaders seem to have established a positive relationship, despite the uncertainty about the prices and contradictory approaches to the war in Ukraine.

Trump and Starmer met in the White House Oval Office in February, shortly after Trump's return for his second term, and the meeting was largely considered a good start to the relationship as co-world leaders.

The British Prime Minister delivered a letter from King Charles III sent to the President, inviting Trump to a state visit, which was accepted with gratitude. Trump also described Starmer as a very difficult negotiator because the two discussed the prices.

In a moment of real danger in the world, this relationship imports more than ever, said Starmer about British-American relations, adding that when the two nations work together, we gain and we get things done.

Before Starmer became Prime Minister in 2024, he had a more difficult relationship with Trump. In January 2016, Starmer openly criticized the president, saying: we are united to condemn Donald Trump's comments on issues such as Mexican immigrants, Muslims and women, adding that he felt comments made by Trump repugnant.

In June 2018, Starmer also said: humanity and dignity. Two words not understood by President Trump. In response to a video showing migrant detention centers in the United States where parents and children seemed to have been separated.

In October 2024, Trumps' campaign team filed an official complaint accusing the starmers labor party of flagrant foreign interference, in the midst of the 2024 American presidential election.

Starmer responded to these accusations, minimizing them. He said: They do it in their free time. They do it as volunteers, referring to members of the Labor Party who had time in the name of Trump's opponent Kamala Harris.

Before the starmers visit to the White House in February, Trump also pointed out that the British Prime Minister, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, did nothing, to stop the war in Ukraine.

Brian Bennett contributed the reports.

