Trump agrees to cut some of the British tariffs in trade transactions.





President Washington (AP) has agreed to cut tariffs on British automobiles, steel and aluminum in the planned trade transactions on Thursday, but other countries have reduced the possibility of getting favorable conditions for their imported taxes, which is strengthening the global economy.

Under the framework agreement, the UK is to buy more American beef and ethanol to simplify customs procedures for US products. But Trump's 10% baseline 10% tariff on British products should remain in place, and Republican president suggested that higher income taxes will be imposed in other countries that are trying to reach the US.

The car will be parked on the UK Tilbury port on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. (AP photo, file)

Trump added that the number was less than the UK's 10% tariff rate. Other countries added that the United States operates a trade deficit with them, and in many cases, other countries will face higher tariffs in transactions because they have not treated us correctly.

The announcement provided the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer with a political victory and provided some verification of Trump. But it can also upset the expectations of others who negotiate with the United States to reduce mutual tariffs with the European Union and others.

The US president talked about the framework to reporters in the elliptical office, but despite the previous statement that it was signed by the entire contract, a small print remains on the flux.

In the next few weeks, Trump is very crucial.

The president said that this agreement will lead to more beef and ethanol exports to the UK and simplify the processing of US products through customs. Howard Root Nick, Minister of Commerce, said, the company will maintain a 10% tariff and that an unknown British company will announce a $ 10 billion aircraft purchase in Boeing.

AP Audio: Trump agrees to reduce the tariffs of British cars, steel and aluminum in planned trade transactions with the UK.

AP Washington Correspondent Sagar Meghani reports about the outline of trade transactions with the United Kingdom.

British officials said Trump's car tariffs will increase from 27.5%to 10%, with 100,000 vehicle allocation, and import taxes for steel and aluminum will move from 25%to zero. Starmer said the UK will preserve health and safety standards for food.

The British government also said that the average tariff rate will be reduced by 1.8%by reducing tariffs on 2,500 US products such as olive oil, wine and sports equipment.

While the reporters listened, Starmer spoke with Trump, emphasizing the importance of the relationship between the two countries as the anniversary of World War II was commemorated in Europe.

StartMer said in almost the same time before 80 years before the same day, STARTMER said. STARTMER said.

Starmer later talked with workers at the Jaguar Land Rover Factory and promoted the contract, and said he would protect thousands of car jobs. He told workers that this is only the beginning and ruining more details to reduce trade barriers around the United States and the world.

Trump talked about the future of the US economy despite the slowing and increasing inflation, which could lead to the financial welfare of the United States and to be dismissed while celebrating the planned transaction.

The president said that even if the US docked container vessels in the United States and the tariffs remain, the public should buy it in the stock market because the US tried to go up like a rocket.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump shakes hands at a joint press conference at the White House's East Room in Washington on Thursday, February 27, 2025. (Carl Court/Pool Photo AP, File)

Trump said that the small number of container vessels arriving in China means that we have not lost money from the trade deficit even if we are used by US manufacturers and a retailer in a way that can support jobs while lowering prices.

Trump said the companies should raise prices due to tariffs. Trump said. Trump suggested that if the factory is not moved to the United States, it can have a 100% tariff on Mattel toys.

Trump argued that there is virtually no inflation. The federal reserve prior to the scales of inflation increased to 2.3% every year, slightly higher than the 2% goal of the central bank.

Thursday, the US President said that the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell should cut the Feds benchmark interest rate designed to manage inflation, POWELL has the current level of Feds. Powell warned that tariffs are creating uncertainty at a press conference on Wednesday, and the Fed warned that it could wait until more data had the impact on the economy.

Prospect of Royal Exchange with the British Bank in London on Wednesday, April 9, 2025

The United States is already operating a trade surplus with the United Kingdom, making it easier to find something in common when Trump promotes tariffs to eliminate annual trade deficit with many countries using the United States.

It has not reached a new deal with the largest trading partners in America, including Canada, Mexico and China. Trump left the highest tariff in China, causing a confrontation between the world's two largest economies. Washington and Beijing are sending civil servants to Switzerland for the first trade talks this weekend.

The United States and the United Kingdom aims to be a bilateral trade agreement since the British people voted to leave the European Union in 2016, allowing the country to negotiate independently with the rest of the continent. Prime, Boris Johnson, at the time, promoted a future contract with the United States with BREXIT's incentives.

Negotiations began during the first term of Trump in 2020. But this dialogue has made little progress under President Joe Viden, a critic of the Democratic Party and Breksit. Trump returned to the office in January and has been strengthened in recent weeks and has resumed negotiations.

According to the Census Bureau, the United States operated a $ 11.9 billion trade surplus last year in a product with the UK. Last year, only 2%of all products imported from the United States imported from the United States to $ 68 billion in the United States.

Nevertheless, the United States is much more important to the British economy. According to government statistics, it was the largest trading partner in the UK last year, but according to the fact that massive exports to the United States are not products, not products.

Trade transactions with the United States are one of the parts of the STARMERS government pursuing strikes. On Tuesday, Britain and India announced a trade agreement after three years of negotiations. The United Kingdom is also trying to lift some of the barriers to transactions with the EU when Britain left blocks in 2020.

On May 9, 2019, Steel Road produced by Gerdau Ameristeel Mill in St. Paul, Minnesota

Jill Lawless reported in London. Zeke Miller, an AP communication writer, contributed to this report.

