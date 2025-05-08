Is the American economy about to collapse?





President Donald Trump pinned the contraction of Q1 to the previous administration of Biden, while analysts from the whole aisle said that the withdrawal of GDP was exclusively for the fault for having launched a multi -font trade war.

With so many fingers pointed at so many targets, Q1 GDP data must have been an absolute disaster, right?

Well, no. Despite the headlines which attribute a fault on a technical contraction in the American economy, the Bureau of Economic Analysis Advance Estimate of T1 GDP was quite positive overall.

First, the title: GDP dropped to an annual rate of 0.3%, or 30 basic points (BPS), from T4 2024 in the first quarter. This decrease was undeniably caused by the districts of the tidal wave of imports of pre-tangifies goods, which soared 50.9% in the first quarter.

Imports are considered to be negative for the production of the G in GDP, but are rarely a bad sign for the wider economy. After all, companies spending money to import goods assume that consumers will have a request in the United States for them.

Consumer demand, on the other hand, is shaped by financial and employment security, which are both reliable for the health of an economy. It is in fact the two objectives of the double mandate of the federal reserves, which is to ensure the stability of prices and maximum employment.

Another line element which is counted as a negative for GDP but is, in a vacuum, generally desirable among voters is the decrease in public spending. Federal spending dropped 5.1% in the first quarter, a loss that led to a 33 bp face for the title.

It should be noted that, although voters generally like the idea of ​​a reduced federal deficit, the methods used to achieve it can be quite controversial (as they are now).

Smoke without fire

What then reflects economic health in GDP data?

Consumer expenses, for one. T1 has seen consumption expenditure increase by 1.8% in addition to the quarterly growth of 4% of the Q4, which was the highest growth of this type since the first quarter of 2023.

Trade investment is another useful metric, because companies (but not always!) Require more long -term economic security promises than consumers when they make financial decisions. Private internal investment increased by 21.9% in the first quarter, a reversal of the loss of 5.6% of the Q4 and a loss of 22.5% of equipment investments.

The reverse of the data delivery of the Q1S GDP is that the growth of the following quarters should not be considered as a positive sign, if this growth has been carried out by a spectacular reduction in imports instead of the increase in consumption spending or private investments. This point is worth hammering the house: GDP can be positive while the American economy is in disorder, and it can be negative while the economy prosperous (or at least do good, as now).

The bad news is that the surprising force of the Q1 was probably made by stealing Peter to pay Paul.

Consumers probably made some of their discretionary purchases earlier than usual to pre -empt the potential impact of prices. Now that a large set of prices is recently in force, there is the possibility of inflation raising its ugly head in the coming months.

The rise in prices on foreign goods (or national goods with foreign inputs) could dissuade American consumers from buying such products, although it can rather weaken consumers' health if purchases continue to be made from narrowing budgets.

If there is a large part concerned with this tenuous perspective, it is not the Fed. At its meeting on Wednesday, the Fed chose to maintain its target range for federal interest rates between 4.25% and 4.5%.

Without a doubt, this extension of the federal waiting position was granted by April printed in a shocking manner on the job market. The American economy added 177,000 non -agricultural jobs during the month, blowing a consensus spent for a gain of 138,000 and exceeding the wall streets, even the highest estimates of 171,000.

Before this report, it was not uncommon to find expectations for a drop in rate in May: Citibank, for its part, initially called for a drop of 25 bp, although it has since pushed its forecasts to the federal government's June meeting. Other investors such as Goldman Sachs and Barclays have further launched their tariff forecasts from June to July.

The lesson here is that the stock markets are negotiated on data nanoseconds, triggering instinctive reactions and countless confused titles. The fears of an infallible recession in 2025 have defined informant because at least two consecutive quarters of the negative growth of GDP have since gave way to prudent future economic health.

Friends, at the end

In a previous chronicle, I suggested two different ways to look at commercial wars with regard to real wars: the modern conception of total war all or nothing and the more classic idea of ​​a limited commitment with discreet objectives.

The American trade war with China, in my opinion, was likely to be first class, given the ideological differences between the two nations as well as the tension of the textbooks which arises between an established superpower and an increase. [To be sure, I believe that China has some structural and possibly irreversible demographic challenges that are often downplayed by analysts who are bullish on Chinas long-term prospects.]

However, conflicts with Canada and Mexico seemed to have more in common with the old -fashioned style of war, in which the loser is the first to cry the uncle.

There are good reasons to continue to believe that our commercial wars with Canada and Mexico are not long -term intended. Canada, for example, is a nation rich in minerals that could alleviate our dependence on Chinese production of rare metals A class of vital inputs for technological manufacturing.

But Canada is hardly a threat to the United States because Canada is implicitly based on the United States for its national security, defense expenses represent less than 2% of its GDP. The United States, whose GDP is more than 10 times larger than Canadas, spends about 3.4% of its GDP in defense.

And although our trade deficit with Canada totaled $ 63.3 billion last year, this imbalance returns Canada and not the United States more vulnerable to prices.

More than three-quarters of Canada exports go to the United States; About an eighth of our imports come from Canada. Energy products, especially crude oil, include most of our imports from Canada; The United States is the best producer of crude oil in the world, and it is not even close.

Admittedly, there are complexities in the types of oil that we produce in relation to those we import. I’m not suggesting that the United States could stop all trade with Canada and feel no pain.

What I suggest, however, is that Canada would feel more pain in orders of magnitude.

Trump is perfectly aware of this imbalance, which is why he took the intimidation of our sweet neighbors in the north: in a Sunday interview with NBC, Trump pointed out that we do very little business with Canada. They do all their business practically with us. They need us. We don't need it.

Although it is a typically embellishment of Trumpian to say that the United States does very little business with Canada, the underlying feeling is true.

Mark Carney, newly elected Prime Minister of Canadas, is also aware of this imbalance, which is why he flew to Washington earlier this week to repair the fractured commercial relationship of his nations with the United States, although the two leaders are jostling before Trump's desire to annex Canada, the two parties had only positive things to say.

Regardless of everything, concluded that Trump was going to be friends with Canada.

