Trump takes off the appointment of Ed Martins for the American lawyer for DCExBulletin





President Trump withdrew the appointment of Ed Martin, seen here in 2023, for the American lawyer of DC, after having faced a Bipartisan decline in the American Senate.

Toggle legend Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / AP

President Trump announced that he would take off his appointment for the American lawyer for Washington, DC, following the unified opposition of the Democrats of the Senate and the workforce of certain key Republicans.

Ed Martin, a long -standing republican activist without previous experience, was as an acting American prosecutor in the national capital since the inauguration of Trump.

Trump said he was “very disappointed” by the Senate's response, but soon has promised a new candidate.

“We have someone else who will be great,” said Trump.

The appointment of Martin finally collapsed under the weight of multiple controversies.

Among them: Martin's franc plea for the accused accused during the attack of January 6, 2021 against the American Capitol; His past praise for an alleged “Nazi sympathizer”; And a series of letters he sent to medical journals, Wikipedia leadership and members of the Congress, which many have interpreted as threats.

As an American interim lawyer, Martin led the dismissal of prosecutors who had worked in the cases of January 6, launched an internal investigation into their conduct and ordered the rejection of the probes during the riot of the Capitol.

Before his appointment, Martin promoted conspiracy theories on the January 6 attack, including the assertion that federal agents caused violence.

“The more we discover how staged and managed it was,” said Martin in an interview with Podcast in 2024, “the more judgment we have to have less judgment for someone who strikes a cop.”

Senator Thom Tillis, a Northern Carolina Republican in the Senate Judicial Committee, said that he could not support Martin's confirmation because of his opinions on January 6.

“We must be very, very clear that what happened on January 6 was false. It was not invited or created by other people to put these people in difficulty. They made a stupid decision, and they disgraced the United States by absolutely destroying the Capitol,” Tillis told journalists earlier this week.

“If Mr. Martin was proposed as an American lawyer for any district, except the district where January 6 occurred on January 6,” said Tillis, “I would probably support him. But not in this district.”

The American lawyer's office in Washington, DC, as well as its counterpart in Manhattan, is widely considered among the federal roles for the application of federal law in the country.

“The decline of Senator Tillis on Martin's opinions on January 6 was very important,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, in an email. “Martin did not have much relevant experience for the second most important American lawyer's office in the United States, and his performance as a prosecutor between the United States, has not inspired a lot of confidence that he should be confirmed.”

“It is an excellent day for anyone who cares about a fair and functional justice system,” said Brendan Ballou, a former federal prosecutor who worked in the business of January 6 and left the office shortly after Martin's arrival. “Ed Martin came to this position without prosecution experience and spent his time threatening the perceived political opponents.”

Martin supporters expressed their disappointment in the face of the failure of the appointment.

“Ed Martin is a very good man and a close friend,” published Mike Davis, an eminent right -wing lawyer, published on social networks. “These Republicans are not willing to fight like Democrats, who have confirmed countless radical nominees to Joe Biden.”

Trump told journalists that he had limited political capital to spend on Martin's troubled appointment, taking into account his other priorities.

“I have so many different things that I am doing now with the job. You know, I'm a person,” said Trump. “I can only raise this little phone so many times in a day.”

Trump said he would probably find another role for Martin in his administration, probably the one who does not require confirmation from the Senate.

Shortly after Trump's announcement, Martin published what seemed to be an image generated by A-A-even Dressed in Pope, with the legend “Twist of the plot”.

