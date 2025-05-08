These 28 major American cities flow, according to a new study – and researchers say that damage can only appear when it is “potentially catastrophic”





New York, Dallas, Seattle and 25 other major American cities flow, threatening the structural integrity of buildings, roads, dams and other forms of infrastructure, has revealed new research. The study authors claim that it is an imminent threat to the infrastructure of these cities, which houses some 34 million people.

The study of researchers from Virginia Tech, published in the journal Nature Cities Thursday, used radar satellite measures to visualize the movement of land under the most populous cities of the country, which, according to them, is largely due to the extraction of groundwater.

In the 28 cities they have analyzed, at least 20% of urban areas flow, the researchers said. In 25 of the cities, they found that at least 65% of the flow area, and more than 29,000 buildings are located in “risk of high and very high damage, indicating a greater probability of infrastructure damage”.

The cities with the most common sinking – having an impact on 98% of their individual areas – are Chicago, Dallas, Columbus, Detroit, Fort Worth, Denver, New York, Indianapolis, Houston and Charlotte.

Leonard Ohhenhen, principal author of the study, said in a press release that when the earth changes slightly, even slightly, it can considerably compromise the structural integrity of buildings, roads, bridges and dams.

“Many small changes will accumulate over time, expanding weak points with urban systems and strengthen flood risks,” said Ohenhen.

Manoochehr Shirzaei, an associate professor who works in the observation and innovation laboratory of Virginia Tech, explained that “the infrastructure can be compromised silently over time, damage being obvious when it is severe or potentially catastrophic”.

“This risk is often exacerbated in rapid expansion urban centers,” said Shirzaei.

A major reason for this is the extraction of groundwater, they have noted, because the rapidly growing cities require more fresh water which must be drawn from the aquifers. If this water is eliminated faster than it can be reconstructed, the aquifer can collapse.

The structural integrity of cities is more damage caused by extreme weather conditions, amplified by climate change, which has not been included in the study but nevertheless represents a threat. Experts previously told CBS News that American roads are not built to withstand the increase in global temperatures and excessive precipitation, which can make them relax and collapse. Storms at the beginning of the Midwest and South who killed at least two dozen people and caused widespread damage has been made 14 times more likely due to higher temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, according to another study published this week.

Repeated events like these can degrade building materials and damage structures, further exacerbating the balance sheet of the weakening soil below.

Shel Winkley, specialist in meteorological and climatic engagement with Central Climate and Author of the April Storm Study, said that their research shows “that it is really a moment for us to understand what it means not only now but for the future”.

Here are the cities analyzed in the study.

Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas

The researchers found that several cities in Texas, which they considered the fastest state, “present the highest measured subsidence rates among all cities”, with an average sinking rate of more than 4 millimeters each year.

Houston was the fastest city of those studied, with 42% of its area spanning faster than 5 mm per year and 12% lay down faster than 10 mm per year, researchers revealed.

Vertical terrestrial movement spatially varying for Houston, Texas. The yellow-orange-red colors indicate a loss of altitude, while the green-blue areas show an elevation gain. Ohhenhen, Lo, Zhai, G., Lucy, J. et al. Risk of subsidence of land for infrastructure in American metropolises. Nat Cities (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/S44284-025-00240-Y

However, the study indicates that “it is essential to emphasize that the vertical deformation often varies spatially in cities” and noted that certain cities may feel “hotspots” with a differently global movement of land.

“From the point of view of urban risks, cities with the greatest spatial variability can feel the greatest risk for urban infrastructure,” said the study.

New York City Vertical Variable Vertical Movement for New York. The yellow-orange-red colors indicate a loss of altitude, while the green-blue areas show an elevation gain. Ohhenhen, Lo, Zhai, G., Lucy, J. et al. Risk of subsidence of land for infrastructure in American metropolises. Nat Cities (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/S44284-025-00240-Y

At least 10% of New York City is, noted researchers, but a larger subsidence of more than 5 mm per year was found at Laguardia airport, one of the three major airports in the city. Laguardia recently underwent a renovation of $ 8 billion and was appointed the best airport in the United States by Forbes Travel Guide in 2024.

“The city of New York alone represents 26% of the total substitution population,” said the study, “the other seven cities representing 5 to 8% of the population residing on land in substitution”.

San Francisco The spatially varying vertical terrestrial movement (VLM) for San Francisco, where red-organ-organ shades indicate a loss of altitude (land sagging) and green shades indicate an altitude gain (uprising). Ohhenhen, Lo, Zhai, G., Lucy, J. et al. Risk of subsidence of land for infrastructure in American metropolises. Nat Cities (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/S44284-025-00240-Y

On the west coast, the vertical terrestrial movement – a term for the quantity of soil of the soil – can be at least partially influenced by tectonic activities, revealed researchers. Like the other coastal cities included in the study, such as Los Angeles, San Diego and Jacksonville, San Francisco is also affected by the elevation of sea level. Much part of the city has proven to have at least an average risk for its damage to infrastructure due to sinking.

“While natural processes influence the subsidence of urban land in the United States, most of the flowing land result from human-oriented activities, with 80% of the subsidence of the withdrawals of groundwater.

Chicago

Chicago has a weighted vertical terrestrial movement in more than 2 millimeters per year, the researchers revealed. At least 10% of the city area flows at a rate greater than 3 mm per year.

The map shows the vertical terrestrial movement (LVM) for Chicago, with yellow-orange-red hues indicating a loss of altitude. Ohhenhen, Lo, Zhai, G., Lucy, J. et al. Risk of subsidence of land for infrastructure in American metropolises. Nat Cities (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/S44284-025-00240-Y Other big cities

The cities that flow between 1 and 2 millimeters each year include: Columbus, Ohio; Seattle; Detroit; Denver; Charlotte, North Carolina; Oklahoma City; Indianpolis; Washington, DC, San Antonio, Texas; San Diego; Nashville, Tennessee; Los Angeles; and Las Vegas.

The cities which flow to less than 1 mm per year, based on the movement of weighted vertical lands, include: Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; El Paso, Texas; Austin, Texas; Philadelphia and Boston.

Three other cities – Memphis, Tennessee; San Jose, California; And Jacksonville, Florida – had a slightly positive vertical terrestrial movement, indicating an elevation gain, revealed the researchers.

Li Cohen

Li Cohen is the principal producer of social media at CBS News. She previously wrote for Amnewyork and the Seminole Tribune. She mainly covers climate, environment and weather news.

