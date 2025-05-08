The US government to stop following the costs of the extreme weather





The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that it would stop following the cost of the country's most expensive disasters, those that would cause at least $ 1 billion in damage.

This decision would leave insurance companies, researchers and government decision -makers without information to help understand major major disasters such as hurricanes, drought or forest fires, and their economic consequences, from this year. These events become more frequent or severe as the planet warms up, although not all disasters are linked to climate change.

This is the last effort of the Trump administration to restrict or eliminate climate research. In recent weeks, the administration has rejected the authors working on the largest assessment of the climate of nations, planned to eliminate subsidies from national climate change and would publish a budgetary plan that would considerably reduce the climate science of US Geological Survey and energy and defense services.

Researchers and legislators criticized the decision of Thursdays.

Jesse M. Keenan, Associate Professor and Director of the Center on Climate Change and Town Planning at the University of Tulane in New Orleans, said that the end of data collection would paralyze the efforts of federal governments and states to establish budgets or make decisions on investment in infrastructure.

This defies logic, he said. Without the database, American governments fly blind about the cost of extreme weather and climate change.

In a commentary on Bluesky, senator Ed Markey, a Massachusetts democrat, wrote his anti-science, anti-security and anti-American.

Few institutions can reproduce the type of information provided by the database, said Virginia Iglesias, climate researcher at the University of Colorado. This is one of the most coherent and reliable recordings of climate-related economic loss in the country, she said. The power of the database lies in its credibility.

The so -called $ 1 billion disasters with costs that bloated with 10 or more figures have increased over time. In the 1980s, when the file began, there were just over three per year, on average, adjusted for inflation. For the period from 2020 to 2024, the average was 23 per year.

In total, at least 403 events of this type took place in the United States since 1980. Last year, there were 27, only one count in 2023 (which had 28).

Disasters of recent years included the Hurricane Helene and Milton, which has caused around $ 113 billion in damage and more than 250 deaths together, a serious hail in Colorado which caused around $ 3 billion in damages and a one -year drought through a large part of the country that caused $ 5 billion in damage and 100 people from heat exposure.

The Noaas National Centers for the Environment of Information Plans to stop following these dollars' billion disasters in response to evolution priorities, statutory mandates and endowment changes, the agency said in an email.

When asked, the agency did not say if another NOAA branch or the Federal Agency would continue to follow and publicly report the price of these disasters. The announcement indicates that the agency would make archived data from 1980 to 2024 available. But the dollar amount of 2025 disasters, such as Los Angeles forest fires and their billions of estimated dollars, would not be followed and reported to the public.

You cannot repair what you do not measure, said Erin Sikorsky, director of the Center for Climate and Security. If we lose this information on the costs of these disasters, the American people and the Congress will not know which climate risks pose in our country.

Other institutions or agencies would probably not be able to reproduce data collection because they include exclusive insurance information that companies are cautious to share, said Sikorsky. It is a fairly unique contribution.

