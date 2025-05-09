British trade with Trump may not be good news for the world.





Unlock the editor's Digest for free

FT's editor, Roula Khalaf, chooses your favorite story this week.

How many legal structures do this deal? A trade lawyer from a prominent company asked me yesterday. It's almost the same as this napkin.

Even architects of trade transactions published between the United States and the United Kingdom will call it economic or legal beauty. Even the signed document seems to have been designed to avoid the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump imposed on steel and cars.

Whether the transaction is politically worth is the calculation that the Keir Starmers British government can do. Certainly it did not give us a large amount of approach to the British market. But whatever the short -term benefits in the UK, it did not do much for the integrity of the global trading system.

The UK is not one of the most influenced economies of Trump tariffs. The automotive industry is largely exported, but mainly for the EU. The United States accounts for less than a fifth of British exports. It has a relatively small steel industry, and less than 10 % of exports cross the Atlantic. And since there are few trade surpluses with the United States, the United Kingdom was not threatened by the so -called mutual tariffs that exceeded the 10 % tariff announced on April 2. For example, if Trump finds it and finds a courage to risk another financial market collapse, the EU is faced with another 10 % tariff.

This new contract is at risk to the UK before considering a wider impact. Considering how much the British is, there is no guarantee that Trump will not come back for more. According to the poet Rudyard Kipling, the dane-gel's kings of the medieval Anglo-Saxon England bought the Vikings invaders and never removed Dane after paying the Dane-Geld.

During the first term, the trading partner was able to make a temporary transaction with Trump, such as China and the USS 1 contract, and is reasonably sure that they will stick to them. But as Canada and Mexico can prove, the second Trump is more capricious and responsible for changing the transaction after being agreed. The nations were first accepted by Trump despite the lack of absolute evidence of Canada's incident after swearing clamping for pentanil smuggling.

This contract with the UK has followed a full trading contract for next year, but now it is in a weak negotiations. Trump can withdraw this concession at any time without the conversation.

On the other hand, the most important danger is not the British itself, but the global trading system. Some of the contracts include reducing the protection of imports, including ethanol and beef in the United States, even if it is not an official legal trade agreement. Thus, the UK has weakened the most preferred national principles that are the basis of multilateral trading system. Officials bear reliability by insisting that it can be compatible with the world's trade organization rules as part of a wider package. If another country wants to chase a turmoil, the WTO dispute resolution hearing may soon be organized. The United Kingdom also normalized a very regressive movement, accepting that it would continue to face 10 %standard tariffs.

When Britain left the EU, some of the stadiums would be that it would be an active and active advocate of free trade and multilateral rules. It will play a creative and catalytic role in the WTO and will liberate the EU's strong protectionism. And when joining the Asia -Pacific CPTPP Agreement, it will be related to the world power.

The United Kingdom encouraged others to do so by passing down the US pressure and rushing for fast transactions. In recent weeks, the EU and CPTPP have created a tentative movement for cooperation to protect the rules -based trading system. Both China, Japan and the EU resisted the US's fast contract. China insisted that it would come to its own negotiation table. The EU has released a list of latest retaliation targets for the United States today. This effort is now damaged.

The UK can definitely make a political choice. You can choose to pay to Dane. It was possible to avoid the worst of the current Trump tariff. But after Breksit, the promise that the UK will be an unstable anchor in the rules -based international trading system seems to be weaker than today.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7e92d393-c08d-4be5-b349-403de6b70fbf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos