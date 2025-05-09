Trump and Starmer check the groundbreaking US-UK trade trade | Trade policy





The United Kingdom and the United States agreed to a breakthrough trade transaction that cut some of Donald Trump's tariffs on automobiles, aluminum and steel, and the prime minister said it would save thousands of British jobs.

Keir Starmer said that since the White House announced this agreement for the first time since Trump announced that it would sweep its global tariffs last month, it was a fantastic and historical day.

Starmer talked with workers at the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull, saying that the agreement saved jobs in the threatening automotive and steel industry.

TUC's secretary -general, Paul Nowak, said that if this transaction took us from the crisis, many workers would be more easily breathe.

But critics said they did not deal with the high tariffs remaining between the two countries.

John Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: The reality is that the US tariff on British exports is much higher than the beginning of the year. He said it was still unclear what would happen to an industry that is not explicitly dealt with by the same deal of pharmaceuticals.

The United States has agreed to reduce the 25%tariff on British steel and aluminum exports to zero. Concessions will be regarded as the life ship of the steel industry, and the United States is an important export market and is just before the collapse.

The US tariffs on up to 100,000 British cars will also be reduced to 10% in Trump's 27.5% ratio. The United States is a major export market for British automobiles last year, worth more than 9 billion people.

Washington promised to take priority to the UKS pharmaceutical industry, but Trump has not yet been established, but Trump has also threatened tariffs, but US aerospace manufacturers promised to approach high -quality British aerospace components first. There is a 10% tariff for most products.

There was also a slogan that British beef farmers could access the US market, including Australia, including Australia, and American farmers would be newly approached to the UK.

Starmer said that the bill would not water food standards, and hormonal treatments or chicken chickens would remain illegal.

I know that people are urging me to leave and go down to another kind of relationship. We didn't do it, the prime minister said. We had a hard yard. We stayed in the room. I am really pleased with how important this deal is, and through them to speak to labor through them.

However, he added that the job is not over, and the UK will continue to negotiate in the region, including technology, and the ministers will continue to negotiate the film industry threatened by tariffs by technology that wants to improve cooperation with the United States and Trump.

Peter Mandelson, the UKS ambassador in the United States, said that technology partnerships will be negotiated for the next few months. The US vice president, JD Vance, is expected to play an important role.

The announcement consisted of choreographers between starmer and trump, and the media gathered with leaders at both ends of the line.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticized the contract, claiming that the United Kingdom had been constructed by Trump. When labor negotiates, the UK is lost. We have cut our tariffs. The United States is tripled. Keir Starmer called this as historical. It is not historical and just received the shaft! But Andrew Griffith, the Minister of Trade, the Ministry of Trade, said that the decrease in tariffs will be welcomed by exporting business.

He criticized the trading organization that represents the Detroit automobile manufacturer and claimed unfairly for a US auto manufacturer with a partner relationship with Canada. AAPC (American Automotive Policy Council) said in a rapid statement that members, including Ford, General Motors, and JEEP-MAKER Stellantis, faced 25%import tariffs in cars assembled in Canada and Mexico.

We were disappointed that the administration had set priorities over British partners, Blunt said. According to this deal, it would be cheaper to import British vehicles with little US content than US -American components in Mexico and Canada.

When British officials became clear that Trump was ready to finish it on Wednesday night, the final stage of negotiations was in confusion to announce a deal. The industry figures only got information in the early Thursday.

Starmer said he didn't pop out of the deal at all, but he didn't know that the exact day would be completed. I wouldn't have called Trump. It was revealed and discussed whether it was a late deal last night, he said.

British officials said the contract was the starting point for both sides to continue to negotiate. Jonathan Reynolds, a business and sales assistant, told reporters that the UK will try to reduce the tariffs of 10%. He said the contract did not include concessions on digital services, online safety laws, or NHS.

Peter Navarro said Trump Trade Advisor Peter Navarro later negotiated with reporters that he later negotiated digital service tax. Digital taxes are spread like bad viruses around the world and are basically aimed at US companies, he said.

The UK is the first country in which he signed a contract with Trump after the global tariff on the day of liberation. As a result, the global stock market will plunge for several days until Trump's 90 -day suspension, and will expire in July.

The United States is under pressure to strike a tariff agreement to strengthen the economy. For several months, economists warned that Trump's trade strategy is in danger of causing the economic downturn, claiming that the president and his closest officials would set up the White House ruining dozens of trade transactions.

US officials talk to other major economies, including India and Japan, but the agreement has not yet been realized. Finance Minister Scott Bessent said that this week is in conversation with 17 countries.

In the Westminster, the Liberal Democratic Party demanded a vote for this agreement, especially if the MP refused to talk, especially if the conversation continued and the potential for the controversial issue such as food safety would be completely rude.

Brooke Rollins, USA, hopes to expand the contract to include all meats to reporters, and added that he will visit the UK next week and point out this.

Navarro later told reporters other than the White House that British consumers want chicken and beef imported from the United States despite the use of goats and hormones.

He said that hygiene standards were called a Phoney tool used to suppress very good American agricultural products and said the market should decide. [British people] Taste not taste American beef and chicken.

Tom Bradshaw, chairman of the National Farmers Union, welcomed the interconnection to the US beef market, but the imported American beef would be produced at a lower standard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/may/08/trump-and-starmer-confirm-breakthrough-us-uk-trade-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos