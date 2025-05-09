Sue Bird to be the first managing director of the American women's team





NEW YORK-SUE BIRD gives another assist to the United States basketball, becoming the general manager of the national women's team.

The five -time Olympic champion was appointed Thursday at the newly created position, and he marks a major change in the way the organization creates his list and his coache staff.

“I played for American basketball for so long and I always really enjoyed my time with them,” Bird told the Associated Press. “I love representing my country. I love being competitive on this scene. Having this opportunity to do it in a different role is exciting.”

Before the change, a committee made these decisions, but now in a decision similar to what the American male national team does, Bird will be responsible for setting up things. Grant Hill has the same role on the side of men.

“We are really, really excited by Sue for many reasons,” said USA basketball CEO Jim Toley. “Her pedigree and stand in sport so strong. Not only in women's basketball, but all the sport. It is a great leader, and we are very excited that she took this for us.”

The men's team has had a managing director for two decades with Jerry Colangelo serving this location from 2005 to 2021 before Hill took over.

“She herself had five Olympic gold medals and understands what is involved,” said Toley. “Having the position of Managing Director facilitates work with staff for a long -term vision of the program. It is difficult to do with a committee that goes and goes and meet a handful of times.”

Toley said Bird's mandate will be four years, like the Olympic cycle.

The change in this structure has been underway for a few years, long before the decision not to select Caitlin Clark for the 2024 Paris Games team who left upside down.

“Discussions took place after the 21 Olympic Games, and Sue has sat the last quad on the last quad,” Toley said. “We had discussions on the role of the Director General, and we sat with her a certain time and she gave him a lot of consideration and reflection. It is a huge responsibility.”

Bird said that she was used to pressure from American basketball where he essentially earns a gold medal or a bust. The Americans won eight games in a row, including the Paris Games.

“This is a different type of pressure,” she said. “I hope to bring everything I learned as a player, my whole experience, all my understanding. The whole goal is to win a gold medal, and it is sometimes that it is the only option. … I know what it is to be a player, to know what it is that as a player to constitute teams and to make it come together and to see what clicks.”

Before the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, the Americans will play the FIBA ​​World Cup in Germany next year. The first qualification event will take place in November. In addition to understanding which players will be in this team, Bird will have to decide who will train the team. There is no clear choice right now.

“Of course, I started to think about it, noting some names here and there,” said Bird. “This is the first priority without a doubt. There are so many qualified coaches in college and WNBA.”

Bird said that she did not have a specific calendar to have a coach in place.

