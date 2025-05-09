Starmer and Trump announced UK-US trade transactions | Trade policy





The United Kingdom and the United States are ready to announce the trade agreement for the first time by the White House since Donald Trump announced the world tariffs.

Trump said it was a very big and interesting day for both countries before a press conference at an elliptical office on Thursday. Keir Starmer plans to hold a press conference almost at the same time.

Leaders are expected to disclose trade transactions that focus on lowering US tariffs on certain products such as British steel, aluminum and automobiles.

Trump said the agreement is a complete and comprehensive contract that will strengthen the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for the next few years.

But on the contrary, transactions are not expected to be comprehensive. British officials said Trump would impose tariffs and set an agreement on a particular sector, which was the starting point for both sides.

It is a great honor to make England the first presentation due to our long history and loyalty. Many other transactions at the serious stage of negotiations must be followed! Trump wrote in the truth society.

NO 10 spokesman said: the Prime Minister will always act in the UK's national interests for workers, businesses, and families. The United States is an indispensable ally for both our economy and national security. The conversation on the transactions between our country is continuing, and the prime minister will be updated today.

Trump is the first Trump that Trump has agreed with all countries since the announcement of global tariffs last month. STARMER, who tried to reduce the impact of tariffs, will win.

The UK's senior negotiations are trying to sign a contract with the EU on May 19 at Washington DC this week, and the ministers are pursuing a close relationship with Brussels at the same time.

Two of the outstanding problems in the US talks were Trump's tariffs on the pharmaceutical and film industry, both of which would be greatly damaged to the UK.

British ministers have provided concessions, including decreasing tariffs on some US products and changing digital service taxes from US technology companies. They excluded lowering food standards that prohibit chicken or hormonal beef sold in the UK.

US tariffs include 10%of import taxes for all British exports and 25%of rates for steel, aluminum and automobiles. The 10% standard tariff is not expected to change.

Secretary of Defense John Healey said: The United States is an indispensable ally in the UK in both economic and national security sites. He told Times Radio: Since he visited the White House in February, we had a detailed conversation on economic transactions.

US vice president JD Vance raised hope for a breakthrough in a dialogue with the United Kingdom three weeks ago.

Earlier this week, Starmer announced that after three years of negotiations, a free trade agreement with India was signed. This will reduce the tariffs on Indian imports, including various UK exports and clothing, and some foods, including automobiles and whiskey.

Trump's tariffs stimulated negotiations with Delhi as both British and India tried to alleviate their influence. India is also holding a high -end talks for dealing with the United States.

Andrew Bailey said the British Bank Governor said the contract would be great news and helped to reduce uncertainty. But he warned that England was a very open economy and was affected by tariffs that affect other economies.

The Liberal Democratic Party was able to carefully investigate the parliament with the right to vote for US-UK transactions.

Daisy Cooper, the deputy director of the party, said: If the government is convinced that the agreement with Trump is in Britain's national interests, don't be afraid to bring it to MP.

