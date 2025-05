Image: American critical materials

US Critical Materials reported what he calls the highest quality neodymium in the United States.

The company based in Salt Lake City announced that its first mineral claims contain an average of 1.2% neodymium concentration (12,000 ppm), a substantial note for this strategic element.

The flagship project of Sheep Creek of the Company in Montana is at the center of this development. The deposit contains total rare earth oxide notes (TREO) of almost 9% (89,932 ppm), including 2.4% (23,810 ppm) of neodymium and praseodymium-chiffres which exceed all other known American deposits, according to American critical materials.

The Company said that the deposit, verified independently by activation laboratories, could become a vital vital source of neodymium an essential element of rare land used in advanced defense systems, clean energy technologies and consumer electronics.

The announcement comes at a time of increasing concern concerning the security of critical mineral supply chains. Neodymium is a key component of high -performance magnets found in hunting jets, missile systems, drones, radar, electric vehicles, wind turbines and medical imaging devices.

China currently controlling around 90% of the world's worldly supply, American critical materials indicate that its discovery could offer the United States for a long time in the production of rare land.

It is essential to restore control of the Americas on these critical materials to safeguard our defense, energy and manufacturing against foreign dependence sectors, said president of American critical materials, Jim Hedrick, in a press release.

In addition to rare earths, Sheep Creek is also remarkable for containing the only economically viable known domestic source of Gallium. With an average note of 300 ppm, the Montana site far exceeds the 50 typical ppm observed in Chinese operations.

Gallium is a critical material used in semiconductors, integrated circuits and high frequency communication systems present in smartphones, laptops, radar and electric vehicles.

World production remains extremely limited with 600 tonnes per year, without any origin from North America.

