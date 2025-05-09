Ford in McLaren, beef steel, which wins and loses





Joe Giddens – PA Images | Images pa | Getty images

The United States-UK trade agreement announced by President Trump Thursday will lead to victories in the automotive, agricultural and industrial sectors, but the overall business impact will be limited, according to a CEO of freight whose company manages the shipments on the Atlantic Ocean.

For most British importers, the terms of the agreement disclosed to date would not affect the majority of products, Andy Abbott, CEO of Niche Ocean Company Atlantic Container Line, told CNBC. “A large part of this offer is smoke and mirrors,” said Abbott. “What we have heard today is only noise for most British imports. This does not affect the majority of products.”

On the one hand, he said that the British government does not weigh its food standards on meat imports, so any beef treated with the United States hormone “is not on the table.”

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association described the agreement as a “big victory” in a statement, but the American meat export federation said it needed more details.

While the American car manufacturers have exploded the agreement to give the treatment of preferential prices to British cars compared to the models of American car manufacturers made in Mexico and Canada, cars manufactured by the United Kingdom are at the upper end of the prices spectrum, like Lotus, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover and Mini. Thus, while the agreement will soften the blow for luxury car manufacturers, “I do not see anyone going from a British car to a Ford because of a tariff of 10%,” said Abbott.

A separate agreement for the United Kingdom with regard to steel prices could be good news for American companies such as the manufacturer of cummina industrial equipment and high-tech steel importers in the aerospace and car sectors, Abbott said.

An information sheet of the White House provides an alternative to steel and aluminum prices for the United Kingdom, it has also detailed a plan for the first 100,000 imported vehicles from British car manufacturers each year to cope with a rate of 10%, and any rate of 25%. And he estimates an opportunity of $ 5 billion for agricultural exports, including $ 700 million in ethanol and $ 250 million in beef and other AG products.

But with the 10% rates as a reference, Abbott says that most British products imported to the United States should become more expensive. “News today can invite American importers of British products to increase prices as soon as possible, because they assume that no relief lower than the 10% price level,” he said. “Most have swallowed the additional cost so far.”

The United States representative, Jamieson Greer, said on CNBC on Thursday that this agreement is the framework that other countries should consider as a model, with the United Kingdom the sixth economy of the world, and is “the exact type of the agreement that we should conclude”.

But Abbott's point of view on the impact of the agreement corresponds to that of trade and market experts, such as Josh Lipsky, principal director of the Atlantic Council, who declared Thursday in CNBC that the agreement was limited in the scope and a “very small victory”.

“Forty days of the” Liberation Day “and the first victory is US-UK … This is not excellent news,” said Lipsky. He said it was a victory for the United Kingdom to say that it was first to conclude an agreement, but apart from that, he said that the basic prices of 10% still in place are a sign that higher rate rates remain longer.

Oxford Economics declared Thursday in an analysis that with the reference rate of 10% intact, “the rate rates will be two figures in the predictable future”. He added that anyone hoping for a major de -escalation in the trade war had no reason to believe that it would turn him on, and that “the lack of details suggest that these head figures could be distributed over many years and will understand certain purchases which would have been made anyway”.

The rise in European expeditions has slowed us down

There had been an increase in trade from Europe to the United States since April after Trump announced a break on reciprocal prices for countries other than China, but these volumes fell to more normal levels, Abbott said.

The European Union launched a commercial dispute against American prices on Thursday at the World Trade Organization.

“Car carriers now cancel navigations due to a volume reduction,” said Abbott, who added that his business had not canceled navigation due to his niche activity carrying an oversized cargo, as well as containers and not cars. “We are now receiving space requests from European car manufacturers for the first time since Covid,” he said.

Recent commercial data has shown evidence of a probable drop in the ports of the East Coast after what has already happened in the ports of the west coast, where Chinese freight shipments and ship visits have dropped. The impact of cancellations of ships coming to the East Coast has not yet been felt, but Abbott said he was expecting a step back in mid-May.

“Everything I see indicates that the frontal download of Europe slowed down after the short increase that followed the” Pause “announcement,” he said. “In Europe, the figures are a bit biased because of the Easter and May holidays, but the volumes are now” decent “and not spectacular very similar to 2024 on American imports.”

Abbott said European importers were waiting to see if the break is extended, and if not, another wave could begin.

“I expect another push in early June,” said Abbott.

For ACL, sender can leave the United Kingdom until June 21 and arrive in time before the current break. “Most consider this date as their delay. So, I do not expect something unusual to happen before, unless a new proclamation is made,” he said.

While many American exports to Europe remain healthy, including construction equipment, Abbott said that cars were an exception. “What is disturbing is that we see a big cargo on cars to Europe. Automotive companies cannot swallow a price of 25%, and most consumers will not pay 25% for a new car.”

Abbott says that a car segment he looks closely is the transport of used cars. There are evidence of Americans who buy more second -hand cars instead of spending more imports. A key used car price index has reached its highest level since 2023, according to data published this week. Abbott said that many rental cars and rented cars end up being shipped to West Africa, and it is a business model that could change. “We have not yet seen any change in the reservation volume, but there are a lot of concerns for merchants concerning higher prices and the reduction in available volume in the coming months,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/08/trump-us-uk-trade-deal-import-export-impact.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos