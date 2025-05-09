Trump reveals British trade transactions after suspension of tariffs.





President Donald Trump unveiled a broad outline of trade agreements with the United Kingdom on Thursday.

This contract is the first time in the United States with a new tariff imposed by Trump in early April.

The United States has a surplus of trade products with the UK.

Many details on this deal were not clear immediately, and nothing signed at the Oval Office event.

Trump said, “The final details are being recorded.” In the next few weeks we will have it very decisively. “

He said, “Increased billions of market access to US exports,” he said. “It will reduce and remove numerous Nontariff barriers that are unfairly discriminated against US products.”

The White House's facts are as follows.

The adjustment tariff on UK automobiles will depend on the first 100,000 vehicles imported from the British automakers every year depending on the 10% interest rate and 25% of additional vehicles. It offers more than $ 7 million for US farmers, ranches and producers with more than $ 500 million opportunities for the United States. Agricultural products. In order to cooperate to improve the access to the industrial and agricultural market, jointly jointly co -co -working jointly, promotes loopholes in the procurement market in the UK, and enhances the competitiveness of US companies. Pharmaceutical product. Negate the US “Alternative Contract on Steel and Article 232 Tares on Steel and Aluminum.” This includes creating a “new trade union for steel and aluminum”.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who joined Trump remotely, said, “We have built an amazing platform for the future.”

However, some experts have neglected the contract that the route with the United States cannot easily repeat with other countries with great trade deficits in the United States.

Josh Lipsky, the international economic chairman of CNBC's “The Exchange”, is a very small victory and a limited range.

During the elliptical office, Trump's truth social account posted a screenshot that the UK's US tariffs would remain at 10%.

Trump asked if the standard tariff was a template for future trade transactions.

Trump said of the UK, “They made a good deal.”

The chart also shows that the UK tariffs on US products will be reduced from 5.1%to 1.8%. It was unclear how the numbers were on Thursday.

Enlarge the iconarrows pointing to the outside

Brooke Rollins, the agricultural minister, said he would travel to England next week at the elliptical office and continue to talk about US beef exports.

Trump added to the truth society that “many other transactions in the serious stage of negotiations are a complete and comprehensive contract.”

But 10 Downing Street suggested that negotiations with the United States are in progress.

A Starmer spokesman said after New York Times first reported to the US-UK presentation, “The discussions on the transactions between our country have continued today and the prime minister will be updated today.”

The statement said, “We will always act in the UK's national interests and” the United States is an indispensable allies in both our economy and national security. “

Trump imposed a 10%blank tariff in the UK in early April, and he claimed that there was a “mutual” import tariff in almost all countries on the planet.

The UK is also affected by a separate US tariff on steel, aluminum and foreign car imports.

Trump quickly supported the mutual plan by having a market route and criticism. He has announced a 90 -day “suspension” of 90 days, which has set a 10%tariff on all affected countries except China.

Trump argued that dozens of countries have decided to suspend after contacting the US to negotiate a new trade relationship with the United States.

