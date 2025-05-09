Pope Leo XIV had to overcome the taboo against an American pontiff





Pope Francis of the City of the Vatican (AP) brought Robert Prevost to the Vatican in 2023 as a powerful head of the office who envisages the appointments of the bishops, one of the most important jobs of the Catholic Church. Thursday, he went up to become Pope Leo XIV the first American pontiff.

Prévost, 69, had to overcome the taboo against an American pope, given the geopolitical power already exercised by the United States in the secular sphere.

The native of Chicago is also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then archbishop.

He had importance in the conclave that few other cardinals have.

Prévost was elected twice to the general, or from the auction of the Augustins, the religious order of the 13th century founded by Saint-Augustin. Francis clearly had an eye on him for years, having him handed over Augustin in Peru in 2014 to serve as a administrator and later Archbishop of Chiclayo.

He remained in this position, acquiring Peruvian citizenship in 2015, until Francis had him brought to Rome in 2023 to assume the presidency of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. In this work, he would have kept regular contact with the Catholic hierarchy in the part of the world which has the most Catholics.

Since his arrival in Rome, Prevost has kept a low public profile, but he was well known to the men who count.

Significantly, he chaired one of the most revolutionary reforms made when he added three women to the voting block which decides which bishop appointments to transmit to the Pope. At the beginning of 2025, Francis again showed his esteem by appointing the pre-nomination of the highest-end grade of cardinals.

The bells of the Cathedral of Perus Capital of Lima penetrated after the announcement of the prevost elections. People outside the church expressed their desire for a papal visit at some point.

For us Peruvians, it is a source of pride that it is a pope who represents our country, said the professor of the primary school Isabel Banez, who was near the cathedral when the news was announced. We would like him to visit us here in Peru.

The Reverend Fidel Purisaca Vigil, the director of communications of the old diocese of Prévost in Chiclayo, recalls the cardinal getting up every day and having breakfast with his colleagues priests after having said his prayers.

Regardless of the number of problems he has, he maintains good humor and joy, said Purisaca in an email.

Briceo reported to Lima, Peru.

