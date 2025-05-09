The UK and Norway accelerate clean energy opportunities





British workers and companies that benefit from the new green industry partnership with Norway will support clean energy investment in the North Sea, including green hydrogen and overseas winds.

ED Miliband Energy, who visited Oslo this week, secured a green industry partnership with Norwegian's Terje Aasland and Cecilie MyRSETH and met with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre.

The Energy Secret also also met a lot of energy companies for deepening bilateral relations and investing in clean energy in the UK. Norway is an important ally in securing our energy security, and it will provide clean, safe and inexpensive power for the British family by securing a new clean energy manufacturing industry through the change plan.

Ambitious partnerships are one of the main results of the main strategic partnerships of Prime Minister Keir Starmers and Prime Minister Norwegians, improving their long -term cooperation in the energy of England and Norway.

Focus on the main areas that support renewable energy development. This includes offshore wind and grid development, cooperation in protecting the UK and Norwegian offshore infrastructure, and a decrease in barriers for developing North Sea hubs for storage of borders between carbon dioxide.

This is aimed at the North Sea at the center of the British clean energy and leading economic growth.

Energy assistant Edmill band said:

Energy security is national security and cooperates with major partners such as Norway, so we can accelerate the clean power that we can control and get out of the roller coaster of fossil fuel in an unstable time.

We can invest in the future of clean energy together and take advantage of future opportunities in the North Sea. Excellent clean energy jobs and UK business export opportunities provide growth through the change plan.

Norwegian Energy Secretary Terje Aasland said:

Norway and the United Kingdom have a unique relationship in the energy sector, featuring innovation and close cooperation throughout the North Sea. Today we are very happy to build future prediction partnerships to promote green transitions and further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Cecilie MyRSETH Trade and Minister of Industry said:

This contract is important for securing the Norwegian industry, especially the value chain of raw materials and clean energy. By combining Norway and the UK's strengths, we can create jobs, develop new industries, and improve competitiveness.

The Minister of Climate and Reasons Andreas Bjelland said:

Green switching is important to meet climate goals and create new jobs. Partnerships with the United Kingdom will strengthen their joint efforts to promote the implementation of the Paris Agreement through international climate diplomacy. We will also further develop close cooperation to stop and reverse the foresting forest forests.

The UKS sea is likely to store up to 78 billion tons of carbon dioxide, which can help you unlock jobs to support jobs across Europe and reduce emissions.

Research shows that close cooperation in the conversion of clean energy in the North Sea can lower the bill, create up to 51,000 jobs, and add up to 36 billion won to the UK economy. By 2030, the North Sea has been able to provide up to 120GW overseas wind power generation, which is enough to supply more than 120 million shares. This will contribute to the UK and Euro energy security in a volatile world, creating significant export opportunities for the UK business.

Norway is a major energy partner in the UK, and the new partnership is based on decades of cooperation and mutual promises to support the development of the UKS maritime sector in the North Sea. The United Kingdom can cooperate with European partners to convert the North Sea basin into a low -carbon and renewable energy powerhouse to accelerate the conversion of global energy and lead to facing the climate change of the world stage.

British and Norwegian companies are already playing an important role in promoting energy conversion. This includes a company that invested in EUROPES, as well as Statkrraft, a major developer of the UK, along with the UK's offshore wind power, carbon capture, use and storage (CCU) and hydrogen, and other Norwegian companies, Fed Olsen and VRGRNN, as well as Statkrraft, a major developer in the UK.

This contract forms part of the British border strategy partnership, which deals with defense, security, energy and green transitions.

Notes to the editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-norway-accelerate-clean-energy-opportunities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos