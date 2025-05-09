Afrikaners refugee status that will arrive in the United States on MondayExBulletin





Afrikaan South Africans supporting American President Donald Trump and the billionaire of South African and American technology Elon Musk gathered before the United States Embassy in Pretoria, on February 15, 2025 for a demonstration. Marco Longari / AFP Hide Legend

Babinet legend Marco Longori / AFP

Johannesburg, South Africa The American government officially granted 54 Africans Afrikaans, white descendants of Dutch colonizers, refugee status and they should land in the United States on Monday, May 12, three sources knowing the case declared at NPR. The sources did not want to be appointed because they work for the American government and fear their career.

The American authorities were trying Thursday to organize a charter flight that would bring South Africans to Dulles airport near Washington, DC on Monday morning, but it is not clear if they will be allowed to land there. If this is not possible, they will be sent to commercial flights, according to sources.

NPR has also seen an email confirming the plan and that newcomers will then be sent to their final destinations in various states across the country.

The group is the first group of Afrikaners to be accepted by the United States after President Donald Trump signed a decree in February by offering them a possible resettlement.

“The Secretary of State and the Secretary of Internal Security will take the appropriate measures, in accordance with the law, to prioritize humanitarian aid, including admission and resettlement through the admission program of American refugees, for Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination,” said the order, signed on February 7. He also reduced assistance to South Africa.

The sources indicated that a press conference had been planned for the arrival of the group at Dulles airport, which are high -level civil servants of the departments of the security of the state and the house.

States that agreed to take South Africans include: Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, Virginie-Western, California, Idaho, Montana, North Carolina, Nevada and New York, said a source. Several of the people who have granted refugee have family ties to the United States, they said.

The source noted that it is unusual that refugees were welcomed at the airport by the American dignitaries, and said that the process of interviewing them in South Africa and granting them refugee status was unusually rapid.

Afrikaners received refugee status P1. According to the website of the State Department, this is given to “individual cases returned by entities designated on the program because of their situation and their apparent need for resettlement”.

South Africans will now have a path to American citizenship and will be eligible for government benefits.

A source told NPR that the International Organization for United Nations Migration had refused to be involved in the process. An IOM spokesman did not immediately respond to the request for comments.

President Trump, his South African advisor, Elon Musk, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have all expressed what they claim to be the persecution of Afrikaners, many of whom are confronted in South Africa.

Trump accused the South African government of “doing terrible things” and said “that they confiscated land, and in fact they do things that may be worse than it.”

The South African government has adopted a new bill on agrarian reform earlier this year, but so far, no land has been confiscated and the government affirms that a clause allowing “expropriation without compensation” would only be used in rare cases.

The Department of International Relations of South Africa also retaliated against the allegations of Trump against which Afrikaners are victims of discrimination.

“It is ironic that the decree does not provide for refugee status in the United States for a group in South Africa which remains among the most economically privileged, while vulnerable people in the United States by other parts of the world are expelled and refused by asylum despite real difficulties,” the ministry said in a February statement.

During his first day in power, Trump ordered the realignment of the “refugee admission program”, the suspension effectively, explaining: “The United States does not have the capacity to absorb a large number of migrants, and in particular, refugees, in its community in a way that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans, which protects their safety.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/09/nx-s1-5391815/first-afrikaners-granted-refugee-status-due-to-arrive-in-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos