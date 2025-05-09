



The 28 most populous cities in the United States all flow

The cities of the United States, including interior such as Denver and Dallas, settle on earth, posing increases in increased flooding and potentially badly farming the urban infrastructure

By Andrea Thompson edited by Dean Visser

Flood in Buffalo Bayou park in Houston, Texas, after Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

Mathew Risley / Getty Images

The 28 most populated cities in the United States flow, aggravate the risk of flooding and damage to urban infrastructure, according to a new study. One of the main culprits is the extraction of groundwater to quench the thirst of increasing populations and trade.

Research, published Thursday in Nature Cities, shows that this sagging is “omnipresent – people should look everywhere,” explains the geophysicist at Cornell University, Matt Pritchard, who was not involved in the study.

People have long known that some cities around the world flow, especially the coasts. In the United States, New Orleans may have been the most famous example. This sagging can have both natural and humanity causes, such as a soil that continues to respond to the retreat of glacial caps, dams that prevent sediments from reconstituting the river deltas and buildings that weigh a city.

On the support of scientific journalism

If you appreciate this article, plan to support our award -winning journalism by subscribing. By buying a subscription, you help to ensure the future of striking stories about discoveries and ideas that shape our world today.

Some detailed studies have been carried out in certain particular cities, such as Miami, but otherwise the data come from sparse and field measures which do not reveal the nuances necessary to correctly assess the risks to infrastructure. To obtain granular data, the researchers behind the new study turned to measures of interferometric synthetic opening radar (Insar) taken from satellites. The co-author of the Leonard Ohhenhen study, a postdoctoral researcher at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University, explains that Instar is likely to bounce a ball at a regular pace against a wall. If the wall moves away from you, the ball takes longer to bounce back. If the wall approaches, the ball comes back more quickly. Likewise, in the new research, the impulses sent by the ISAR device were able to detect deformations up and down of the earth surface to the millimeter in the networks composed of squares of 28 meters.

The team noted that in the 28 cities examined in the study, which each have populations of more than 600,000 – at least 20% of their region was flowing. In 25 of them, at least 65% relaxed. Nine cities – New York City, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Columbus, Seattle, Denver and Detroit – had an average rate of supply weighted by the area of ​​more than two millimeters per year. Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas had the highest rates in all cities, with an average of more than 4 mm per year. In fact, more than 42% Houston flows faster than 5 mm per year, and 12% flows by more than 10 mm per year.

These figures may seem low, but the measures started around 2015, which means that “it's been 10 years at this rate – and it starts to add up,” explains Pritchard. In addition, damage can occur even with small trips. “The value here is to detect things before they get worse or to smaller scales,” he adds.

This is particularly true when there are different shipwreck rates through a city, or even areas where land flows and some increase. The study showed how the deformation of the soil varied between cities – for example, the area around Laguardia airport sinks much faster than most of the rest of New York. These different rates can cause the buildings and cause other damage to infrastructure. “We have buildings that collapse of this type of deformation on the ground,” explains Pritchard, citing conditions which could have played a role in the collapse in 2021 of a condominium in the suburbs of Miami of Surfside, in Florida.

Of the 5.6 million buildings in the cities examined in the study, around 29,000 are in terms of concern. This does not mean that these buildings will necessarily be damaged; Factors such as the type of soil, construction methods and building age can come into play. But this shows where a more detailed analysis should be carried out, say Pritchard and Ohenhen.

Another concern linked to collapse is floods. When you have shipwrecks in a city, it can create a “subsidence bowl”, says Ohenhen. “Where the earth was flat, [water] could easily flow from one place to another “, but now it is trapped in this bowl instead.

The reasons for sagging vary from one city to another, and even in a city, but the team found that 80% of the sinking was associated with an extraction of groundwater. This indicates the need to balance the demand for water with the maintenance of aquifers to avoid collapsing. The cities of the regions subject to drought, such as Texas, should be particularly concerned because when the drought settles, “you have a really high probability” of additional sagging as the aquifers become more exhausted, says Ohhenhen.

Pritchard says that the study shows that sagging is a problem outside the previous cities of posters such as New Orleans – and that “we should really look at this everywhere, not even in big cities”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/denver-dallas-among-the-major-u-s-cities-sinking-into-the-ground/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos