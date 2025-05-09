Plan for Lamar Hunt Us Open Cup Round of 16





Atlanta (May 8, 2025) American football announced today all the details surrounding the calendar of round 16 of the US Cup of Lamar Hunt 2025 which is expected to take place on Tuesday May 20 and Wednesday May 21. The opponents, the dates, the launching hours, the information on the premises and the details broadcast for the 16 games is below.

Each remaining competition of the 110th edition of the Championship of the American football club until the final on October 1 will broadcast live on Paramount +, and three games of 16 laps are also ready to simulate on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network. CBS Sports Golazo Network will offer studio coverage in two games, including the Golazo Show, a whip program showing each objective of each match on Wednesday May 21. More details will be announced as the end of the 16 final.

The round of 16 is dominated by teams from the I Major League Soccer division, which put a record of 15 representatives in the Tour. Only one survivor remains lower divisions, with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC should carry the torch for the USL championship (Division II) in a confrontation of Keystone State in Philadelphia Union. Regional rivalries abound in the list of eight games, which includes another intra-state affair in Texas (Austin FC / FC Dallas), battles for supremacy in the south-east (DC United / Charlotte FC and Orlando City SC / Nashville SC), and creators as City SC).

With the results of the last two days, Riverhounds SC and USL League Union Omaha (Division III) have claimed $ 50,000 as the best -placed finish in their respective divisions, joining the NPSLS El Farolito (open division) among the ranks of this year's prize winners. The investment increased by American football and the partners, notably Marriott Bonvoy, Michelob Ultra, New York Life, and Nike led to a record scholarship of $ 1 million for the 2025 competition which doubles more than the total figure of last years and includes $ 600,000 for this year champion.

2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 16 calendar

Home teams were listed first; Visit the Schedule section of Ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for the most up-to-date lists and links to streaming broadcasts on Paramount +

Tuesday, May 20 (All Times and) New England Revolution (MLS) against Chicago Fire FC (MLS) 19:30 pm HE | Chaley Field at the Anderson stadium in Providence, Ri | Paramount + & CBS Sports Golazo Networksan Jose Trewkeakes (MLS) vs Portland Timbers (MLS) 22:30 pm HE | Paypal Park in San Jose, California | Paramount + & CBS Sports Networkwednesday, May 21 (All Times and) The Golazo Show7: 00 PM HE | CBS Sports Golazo Networknew York Red Bulls (MLS) against FC Dallas (MLS) 19:30 pm HE | Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, NJ | Paramount + & CBS Sports Networkd.c. United (MLS) against Charlotte FC (MLS) 7:30 p.m. HE | Audi Field in Washington, DC | Paramount + Minnesota United FC (MLS) against St. Louis City SC (MLS) 19:30 pm HE | Field Allianz in St. Paul, Minn. | Paramount + Orlando City SC (MLS) against Nashville SC (MLS) 19:30 pm HE | Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida | Paramount + Philadelphia Union (MLS) against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC) 19:30 pm HE | Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania | Paramount + Austin FC (MLS) against Houston Dynamo (MLS) 21:00 PM HE | Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas | Paramount +

The round of 16 confrontations is an extension of the draw which took place before the round of 32, which placed the teams in groups with four teams and established a priority accommodation order for the final of 16. Groups were trained to avoid the conflicts of the league calendar and allow two days of rest between the match and cup games. If three teams / pairs or more came from the same proximity, pairs for these teams were made by random selection. All the teams that are prevented from playing until the final were not twinned.

About the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup has crowned an American national football champion since 1914. The tournament filled with history is organized on a trigger basis in a match and is open to professional and amateur teams affiliated with American football. In 1999, the oldest national football competition in progress in the United States was renamed to honor the American football pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The US Open Cup 2025 winner will win a place in the CONCACAF 2026 Champions Cup and will have its name on the Dewar Challenge trophy one of the oldest trophies contested at the national level of American team sports now in permanent exhibition at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The 2025 tournament includes a total bag worth $ 1 million which includes a price of $ 600,000 for the champion.

Los Angeles Football Club of MLS is the defending champion. The 109th edition of the tournament ended on September 25, 2024, with the LAFC beating four times champions sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to become the open cup champion for the first time.

The official site of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Isussoceoccer.com/usopen-cup. Fans can also follow the ONX / Twitterandinstagram @ OpenCup and Facebook @ officialdopencup competition.

