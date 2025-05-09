General terms for the United States of America and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the economic prosperity agreement of Northern Ireland





Context and objectives The representative Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer undertook to provide shared prosperity to American and British citizens. Our governments have a unique opportunity to improve our economic partnership thanks to the Economic Prosperity Agreement of the United States-US (EPD).

First of its kind, the United States and the United Kingdom expect that the EPD is aimed at three fundamental objectives, based on equity and reciprocity:

To increase the quality and volume of mutually beneficial trade between the United States and the United Kingdom, creating good jobs and well-paid growth in the two countries; To remove obstacles to facilitate American and British companies to operate, invest and exchange in both countries; And to ensure that the special relationship is rooted in a sustainable economic partnership which is fair, reciprocal, oriented towards the future and based on a common vision of the challenges facing our economies.

This document is used to define the general conditions of the EPD which have stated the common desires of the United States and the United Kingdom to make bilateral, easier and more substantial bilateral trade. In addition to this document covering our commercial relationship, we continue discussions to a transformative technological partnership between our countries.

The United States and the United Kingdom immediately start the EPD negotiations to develop and formalize the proposals made in this document. Once the initial proposals have been formalized and implemented, the United States and the United Kingdom understand that the EPD can still be extended over time to cover additional areas. Each country intends to continue to improve market access under the EPD.

The United States and the United Kingdom recognize that this document does not constitute a legally binding agreement.

Approaching prices (a) following a reasonable negotiation period: (i) The United Kingdom intends to reduce its price rates applied on a preferential basis on a range of goods of the United States in important sectors for the United States; And (ii) the United States intends to reduce its price rates applied to a preferential basis on a range of property of the United Kingdom origin in important sectors for the United Kingdom. Countries intend to coordinate the time of their respective rate discounts as soon as possible, taking into account their respective national processes. At the request of the United Kingdom, the United States will consider reducing its price rates applied for a British territory or territories for international relations with which the United Kingdom is responsible on a preferential basis. (B) The United Kingdom will remove the tariff by 20%. In addition, the United Kingdom will create a preferential duty-free quota of 13,000 MT for American beef. In return, the United States will reallocate to the United Kingdom 13,000 Mt from its other tariff countries (TRQ) of the United Kingdom for beef. In addition, the United Kingdom will offer a preferential trq in a franchise of rights of 1.4 billion liters for American ethanol. (C) The United States intends to provide certain key imports from the United Kingdom with a modified reciprocal tariff treatment, depending on our balanced negotiation relationship and shared national security priorities. Such modifications will comply with these shared priorities on national security, including the priorities identified in future US surveys in article 232. (I) The United States will create a quota of 100,000 vehicles for British automobile imports at a price rate of 10%, and an accompanying agreement for auto-fromes for these cars and on the nature of the property of the relevant production facilities. Understanding The United Kingdom will meet these requirements, the United States Will Promptly Construct A Quota at Most Favored Nation (MFN) Rates for Uk Steel and Aluminum and Certain Derivative Steel and Aluminum Products. (III) Content on the Findings of the US section 232 Investigation on Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and consist with the United Kingdoms Compliance With the Supply Chains Security Requirements Described in Subparagraph (II), The United States and the United Kingdom intends to quickly negotiate significantly preferential treatment results on pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical ingredients. The United Kingdom confirms that it will strive to improve the global environment for pharmaceutical companies operating in the United Kingdom. (IV) In addition to the products already discussed in this document, the United States and the United Kingdom intend to adopt a structured and negotiated approach to others and preferences which can be subject to section 232 inquiries or other tariff measures with a view of a significant prefabricated element. Such an approach depends on the United Kingdom guaranteeing the security of supply chains, using appropriate measures, products intended for export to the United States and the conclusions of related American surveys, or other tariff measures linked to such sectors. (D) To ensure that American and British companies can benefit from these changes in the two countries, the two countries apply rules of origin which maximize the bilateral tariffs. The United States said it intends to take into consideration during EPD negotiations that the United Kingdom is asking for the United States to continue to reduce prices on British property imposed by the US executive authorities as well as those subject to the approval of the Congress. Tackling non-pricing obstacles (a) The United Kingdom and the United States plan to work constructively in order to improve access to the agricultural market. In addition, the two countries positively support future discussions to strengthen bilateral agricultural trade. The United Kingdom and the United States claim that imported food and agricultural products must comply with imported health and phytosanitary standards (SPS) and other mutually agreed standards. The United Kingdom and the United States Comming to Working Together to Improve Market Access for Agricultural Products, To Highlight Concerns, and to Increase Agriculture Cooperation On Areas Such As Certain Export Verification Programs To Facilitate Greater Trade, and More Formal Bilateral International Standard Setting Bodies. United Kingdom and the United States Each Confits ITS Intent to COMPUTMITY ASSESSMENT BODIES OF THE SOTHER TREATMENT NO LESS Favorable that that it is According to Corporate Body Assessment located on its own territory. The treatment under this paragraph includes procedures, criteria, costs and other conditions relating to accreditation, approval, granting of licenses or another recognition of compliance assessment organizations. (C) The two countries intend to rely on an existing set of mutual recognition goods (ARM) by negotiating additional agreements, if necessary, through certain industrial goods and the progress of an agreement on national regulation services. Criteria used to recognize a standard as an international standard. The United Kingdom and the United States will also undertake to discuss the respective applicable standards for the metters of mutually agreed and, within these specified sectors, to agree from which other relevant organizations of the development of domiciled standards (SDOS) are currently responding to recognized international principles. The increase in digital trade (A) The two countries confirm that they will negotiate an ambitious set of digital commercial provisions which will include in its range services, including financial services. (B) The two countries confirm that they will negotiate provisions on paperless trade, pre-rooting treatment and digitized procedures for the circulation of goods between our countries. The strengthening of alignment and collaboration on economic security (A) The two countries intend to strengthen cooperation on economic security, in particular by coordinating to combat the non -commercial policies of third countries. (B) The two countries intend to cooperate on the effective use of investment safety measures, export controls and the security of ICT suppliers, to rely on current levels of closing alignment on trade measures and investment safety measures. Supply markets, the two countries reaffirm their supply commitments under the Government's Supply Agreement (GPA) and their respective free trade agreements, and intend to discuss the implementation of our respective supply commitments, including through the new National Security Unit of the United Kingdom, which provides that the United States is not acquired purchases. (d) The two countries confirm that they will negotiate within the framework of the provisions of the EPD on cooperation on the customs of escape to combat escape diets and the illegal transhipment of goods from countries subject to anti -dumping and compensious tasks, guarantees, etc., which undermine economic security. Commercial considerations and opportunities and countries undertake to continue to identify goods, services, mutually beneficial investment services and commercial transactions which are used to increase economic integration in critical industries and defense preparation, by taking advantage of government policies, licenses and programs and the participation of the private sector to facilitate these transactions. Other questions (a) The two countries confirm that they intend to discuss a common commitment to an equitable and reciprocal trade. At the request of one or the other country, the United Kingdom and the United States will consult the point of making changes that may need to be made to this arrangement in order to ensure that it remains mutually beneficial. (D) The United States or the United Kingdom can terminate this arrangement by giving a written opinion to the other. The United Kingdom and the United States also plan to discuss examination and termination procedures within the framework of EPD negotiations.

This document becomes operational on May 8, 2025.

