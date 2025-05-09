United States to start the immediate withdrawal of up to 1,000 members of Trans soldiers | US military





The Pentagon removes the 1,000 members of the military who openly identify themselves as trans and give those who have not yet identified open as transgender 30 days to withdraw, according to a new directive published Thursday.

The memo is fueled by the decision of the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowing the Trump administration to enforce the Trans soldiers. The Ministry of Defense said he would follow up by following medical records to identify other people who have not come forward.

Officials said that on December 9, 2024, 4,240 soldiers were diagnosed with gender dysphoria in active service, national guard and reserve service, representing a tiny fraction of 2 million people in service, although they recognize that the number can be higher.

The memo published Thursday reflects an envoy in February, but any action was blocked at that time by several prosecution. When the initial Pentagon directive was released earlier this year, it gave soldiers 30 days to identify. Since then, around 1,000 have done so.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, Sean Parnell, said that the 1,000 soldiers who have already identified themselves will start the military voluntary separation process.

Rae Timberlake, spokesperson for Sparta Pride, is one of the 1,000 people who have chosen to identify. Timberlake served in the navy for 17 years and said that members of the trans service who do not take the current buy -back offer could lose benefits that have taken years of service to build.

There is no guarantee to access your pension or your compensation or an honorable release, said Timberlake.

Despite Timberlakes' decision to leave, they said that many trans troops would continue to serve if they are authorized to do so.

It is not voluntary. This is a decision that people arrive under stress, said Timberlake. 1,000 transgender troops are in service if the conditions were not created to force them to make a decision for their own well-being, or the well-being of their long-term family.

This decision is the last of the Trump administration, which aims for trans members of military and trans veterans. After Trump took office and published a burst of gender -based decrees, the Ministry of Veterans (VA) began to repress health care for Affairs LGBTQ +, starting with the cancellation of the directive VA 1341, thus removing treatments for dysphoria between sexes.

The expulsion of the members of the service transforms in tandem with the points of view of the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, that women are not adapted to the roles of combat, at a time when military recruitment is deeply in difficulty and that the veterans have expressed concerns that the potential cuts on the administration of veterans could further hinder young Americans.

Announcing the moves Thursday, Hegseth doubled his hard approach. We leave behind unlocking and weakness. More pronouns, Hegseth wrote in an article on X Thursday. We have finished with this sh * t.

